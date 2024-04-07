In a tragic incident in Delhi’s Timarpur area, 21-year-old man Anshul Bhati was stabbed to death by two juveniles on Saturday after a heated argument broke out over a trivial matter of refusing to give a matchbox to light a cigarette.

According to the officials, a PCR call was received on Saturday at the Timarpur police station regarding a stabbing incident. When the police team reached the spot, Anshul Bhati was found in critical condition and rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital. Tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said, “On reaching the spot, a police team found that there was a pool of blood inside of an autorickshaw and around it”. He added that the crime scene was inspected, the statement of an eyewitness was recorded, and CCTV footages of the area were scanned.

Investigations led by the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, in collaboration with the police, uncovered crucial evidence, including the identification of two juveniles in CCTV footage. This led to the arrest of the two suspects, identified as Criminals with Previous Records (CCLs), within 12 hours of the incident. Police also recovered a knife, believed to be used in the crime.

“On the basis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, two CCLs have been apprehended,” DCP North Manoj Meena stated. “A knife used in the commission of the offence has been recovered,” he added.

During interrogation, the two juveniles revealed that one of them had asked Anshul Bhati for a matchbox to light cigarettes, but he refused to do so, leading to a verbal spat. The verbal fight soon escalated and one of them attacked the victim with a knife. The duo then fled the spot.

Both suspects have been remanded to police custody and are currently under investigation.

Further revelations from the ongoing investigation indicated that one of the suspects had previously been implicated in a murder case in Timarpur the previous year.