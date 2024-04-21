Sunday, April 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsState govt should hand over the case to the CBI if police incapable of...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

State govt should hand over the case to the CBI if police incapable of fair probe: JP Nadda after meeting father of Neha Hiremath killed by Fayaz

JP Nadda said that statements of CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara on murder of Neha are objectionable

OpIndia Staff
Image from ANI
Image via ANI
14

On 21st April Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda visited the house of Niranjan Hiremath, Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation who lost his 24-year-old daughter Neha at the hands of her former classmate named Mohammad Fayaz. He revealed that the grieving father has demanded a Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case. Fayaz stabbed Neha to death on her college campus for rejecting his advances.

JP Nadda stated, “We express deep sorrow and extend our condolences to the aggrieved family. This is a shocking incident and we condemn it. We assure you that justice will be served. CM Siddaramaiah’s and Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statements on this incident are objectionable. Their statements dilute the investigation. The people of Karnataka will not spare the current government for its appeasement politics. The state government should hand over the case to the CBI if the state police is incapable of a fair probe. Hiremath has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident as he has less faith in the State police.”

Niranjan Hiremath also expressed his frustration and dissatisfaction with his own party’s leaders for ruling out the Love Jihad factor in his daughter’s case. He asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwar to apply caution and take back their remarks that minimized the role of religion in his daughter’s tragic death and instead attributed it to “personal reasons.”

Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death on 18th April by Fayaz at B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubbali where the two were studying and the entire incident was captured on camera. She was rejecting his overtures to get into a relationship, despite his persistent pestering. He killed her because he was reportedly dismayed and angry after he had been pursuing and stalking her for several months.

Fayaz attacked her with a knife as soon as she emerged from the college and repeatedly stabbed her in the neck. He had a mask on hiding his face. He took off with the weapon and left leaving her profusely bleeding. After witnessing the horrible incident, other students brought the girl to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital where she succumbed to her grave injuries.

The accused had fled and was later apprehended by the police. The police asserted that he had informed his friends that he would finish the female who had turned down his offer, indicating that he was preparing to kill Neha. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Gold, silver, Mangalsutra, property will be distributed to people having more children, illegal migrants and Muslims: PM Modi slams Congress over ‘Wealth redistribution’ promise

OpIndia Staff -

Businessman Raju Hargunani repeatedly stabbed by minor Muslim boy who worked in his store causing his intestines to split out, detained

OpIndia Staff -

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor booked for carrying out false campaign against his rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Police restrictions on Thrissur Pooram continue, entry of parasols prevented by commissioner, political blame game starts while CM assures ‘serious probe’

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi is ‘jumla’ and a total failure, rich people don’t get the work done by PM Modi: WWE wrestler and BJP leader Great...

ANI -

Modi 3.0: “Saffron logo” of DD News just a start, significant plans underway for MIB and Prasar Bharati to elevate DD India to a...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar police arrest Rudra Pratap Kushwaha, who threatened to kill Brahmins, insulted Lord Ram and compared Kangana Ranaut to a ‘prostitute’

OpIndia Staff -

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ ruined lives of many girls, kept his marriage hidden: Valmiki community girl who won ₹1 crore scholarship and...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Why didn’t you vote for our party’: DMK goons in Tamil Nadu attack woman for voting for BJP, victim dies on the spot

OpIndia Staff -

Central African Republic: At least 58 dead after a boat carrying over 300 people to funeral sinks in capital Bangui

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com