On 21st April Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda visited the house of Niranjan Hiremath, Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation who lost his 24-year-old daughter Neha at the hands of her former classmate named Mohammad Fayaz. He revealed that the grieving father has demanded a Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case. Fayaz stabbed Neha to death on her college campus for rejecting his advances.

JP Nadda stated, “We express deep sorrow and extend our condolences to the aggrieved family. This is a shocking incident and we condemn it. We assure you that justice will be served. CM Siddaramaiah’s and Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statements on this incident are objectionable. Their statements dilute the investigation. The people of Karnataka will not spare the current government for its appeasement politics. The state government should hand over the case to the CBI if the state police is incapable of a fair probe. Hiremath has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident as he has less faith in the State police.”

Hubballi | BJP National President JP Nadda says, "This is a shocking incident and we condemn it…CM Siddaramaiah's & Home Minister G Parameshwara's statements on this incident are objectionable. Their statements dilute the investigation. The people of Karnataka will not spare… pic.twitter.com/fAKKe1bMrJ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

Niranjan Hiremath also expressed his frustration and dissatisfaction with his own party’s leaders for ruling out the Love Jihad factor in his daughter’s case. He asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwar to apply caution and take back their remarks that minimized the role of religion in his daughter’s tragic death and instead attributed it to “personal reasons.”

Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death on 18th April by Fayaz at B V Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubbali where the two were studying and the entire incident was captured on camera. She was rejecting his overtures to get into a relationship, despite his persistent pestering. He killed her because he was reportedly dismayed and angry after he had been pursuing and stalking her for several months.

Fayaz attacked her with a knife as soon as she emerged from the college and repeatedly stabbed her in the neck. He had a mask on hiding his face. He took off with the weapon and left leaving her profusely bleeding. After witnessing the horrible incident, other students brought the girl to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital where she succumbed to her grave injuries.

The accused had fled and was later apprehended by the police. The police asserted that he had informed his friends that he would finish the female who had turned down his offer, indicating that he was preparing to kill Neha. Further investigation into the case is underway.