The Kerala Police have reported the registration of 42 cases in the state concerning cyber attacks, the dissemination of fake news, derogatory remarks against women, and the spreading of false information regarding electronic voting machines (EVM).

Taking to its official ‘X’ handle, the Kerala Police informed about the registration of 42 cases.

The police have also said that these offenses are linked to inciting hatred in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections through various social media platforms.

In response, the authorities have vowed to take stringent action against individuals responsible for creating and sharing such malicious content, with a focus on preventing the spread of hatred and animosity in society.

To maintain peace and prevent hatred, the authorities have enhanced surveillance measures. They are also ensuring round-the-clock monitoring of all social media activities. According to the police, all social media will be under strict police surveillance 24 hours a day.

While voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories, all 20 constituencies in Kerala will go to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am. Voters will exercise their franchise until 6:00 pm.

