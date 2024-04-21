The National Commission for Women (NCW) said that it was appalled by the incident in Amritsar where a pregnant woman was set on fire allegedly by her husband.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab to arrest the accused and submit an action report in three days.

On Friday, a labourer from Bule Nangal village near Beas, Sukhdev Singh, allegedly tied his wife, Pinki (23) who was pregnant with twins to a cot before setting her on fire. Singh who was on the run after the incident was later nabbed by police.

“Appalled by the horrifying incident in Amritsar where a man allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire. The brutality of this act is unimaginable. Chairperson NCW @sharmarekha has written a letter to DGP Punjab to arrest the perpetrator and submit an action report in three days,” the NCW said in a post on ‘X’ on Saturday.

According to Beas station house officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh, the incident took place on Friday. “The couple, according to locals had been married around 3 years ago and used to have frequent arguments. On Friday too they had a heated arguments after which Sukhdev set his wife on fire.”

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The accused was arrested by police late last evening. He has been produced before a court which remanded him to police custody for two days, said SHO Gurwinder Singh.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, officials said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)