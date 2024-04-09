Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and tendered an unconditional apology in regard to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda and said that they undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and justice.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, Baba Ramdev said, “I seek pardon for the aforesaid breach of the statement. I undertake to always uphold the majesty of Law and majesty of Justice.”

Baba Ramdev informed the top court that he sincerely regrets the lapse and he wished to assure that the same will not be repeated in future.

He also undertook and ensured that the statement shall be complied with in letter and spirit and no such similar advertisements shall be issued. Baba Ramdev further tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology for the press conference held on November 22, 2023.

Acharya Balkrishna said that he undertakes to ensure that such offending advertisements shall not be issued in the future and he will be more vigilant ahead.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court asked Yog guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to file fresh affidavits within a week in a matter pertaining to misleading advertisements by the Patanjali Ayurveda.

A bench of justices, Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, listed the matter for further hearing on April 10 and directed Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before it.

Earlier, Yog Guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishnan tendered unconditional apology before the Supreme Court for violating the apex court’s order for misleading advertisements of Patanjali’s medicinal products.

However, the court took strong exception on the apology tendered by both of them and said that they have violated the undertakings given to the top court so that they are taking it seriously.

In the earlier hearing, the Supreme Court asked Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna and Yog Guru Ramdev to appear before it on the next date of hearing for not responding to the show cause notice in contempt proceedings against him over misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved contempt notice.

The court had noted that the ayurvedic company has not responded to its earlier show cause notice in contempt proceedings against him over misleading advertisements. The court had taken strong exception to Patanjali Ayurveda for not responding to the show cause notice.

Earlier in an affidavit, Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna has an unqualified apology in Supreme Court over alleged misleading advertisements.

The top court had observed that the ayurvedic company has prima facie violated the top court’s order dated November 2023 where it cautioned against misleading advertisements about its medicines.

The court had also restrained the Ayurvedic Company (Patanjali Ayurved) from advertising or branding of their products specified as treating disease under the drugs norms and also cautioned it from making any statements against any system of medicine in the media.

The court was dealing with an Indian Medical Association plea seeking to frame guidelines for prohibiting false and misleading advertisements in relation to allopathy and modern medicine.

IMA, a registered Society, has more than 3,30,000 medical doctors as its members all over the country.

The petition also raised the issue that the campaign of misguidance, misinformation and disparagement against the modern system of medicine.

IMA, in his plea, had sought to pass an order directing the Centre and others to immediately take strict and prompt action, in accordance with law, for the violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 by the repeated acts of omission and commission of Respondent Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. including by publishing advertisements all over the country making illegal and prohibited claims.

