Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sarfaraz Alam got emotional and broke down in tears after the party cancelled his ticket and replaced him with his younger brother Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam as Lok Sabha candidate from Araria constituency in Bihar. On 12th April, he was holding a meeting with supporters in Araria during an Eid Milan event organised by him. He also remembered his late father who was the ex-Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Mohammed Taslimuddin. He also lashed out at the party president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

The politician was seen in tears as people around him tried to pacify him. He claimed that Muslims in Bihar, particularly in the Seemanchal region are not RJD’s bonded labour. Muslims have historically been a voting bloc for the party. The current party candidate, according to him is a kind leader. However, he declared that he is the son of Seemanchal’s Gandhi Taslimuddin and flattery and sycophancy are absent in his DNA.

He voiced that the Muslims of Seemanchal will not tolerate the Nazi attitude of Tejashwi Yadav. He charged that they (RJD leadership) solely offered tickets to their family members and then sold the rest. He complained that not only had RJD deceived him, but also stabbed a knife in his back.

Sarfaraz Alam noted that RJD is acting as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s B team because they are afraid of the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “My tone was devoid of fawning. What was my fault more than this,” he asked and added, “I don’t do politics by selling my conscience.” He took the opinion of his supporters about contesting the Lok Sabha election. The RJD has nominated his sibling and Jokihat MLA Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam as I.N.D.I Alliance candidate from Araria state which has infuriated Sarfaraz Alam and he lambasted Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Sarfaraz Alam is the subject of multiple criminal cases in several areas including Araria. He came into the limelight for misbehaving with a couple in Rajdhani Express while being an MLA from Janata Dal-United. He was also arrested later. His younger brother, according to the locals, is completely different from him and was given the ticket for this reason only. The miffed politician slammed Lalu Prasad Yadav and accused him of selling tickets for the poll.

Meanwhile, former RJD MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim has also quit the party and accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of oppressing the Muslims. He was also angry about not receiving a ticket from the Katihar constituency. He is expected to join JDU soon.