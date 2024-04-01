SP leader Zaheer Salmani's second wife who was murdered over property issue was a Hindu, converted to Islam post marriage

Monday, April 1, 2024
On Monday (1st April), a day after the SP leader Zaheer Salmani’s second wife was murdered by some ‘unknown’ miscreants, it has come to the fore that the now deceased second wife of the SP leader was a Hindu and that she had converted her religion to Islam post marriage. The deceased woman has been identified as Nazreen.

According to reports, it is suspected that she was allegedly murdered by her stepson identified as Imran over property issues.

As per a report by TV9, Nazreen was a Hindu and she converted her religion to Islam 17 years ago after she got married to SP leader Zaheer Salmani. She used to stay in Dasna but had recently shifted to Hapur with her son Riyan.

On Sunday (31st March), the woman was alone when an unknown miscreant entered her house and fired several shots at her. She got injured after three bullets directly hit her. Nazreen was immediately taken to the Devnandini Hospital by the domestic help, however, she was declared dead.

Salmani was out of town when the woman, his second wife, was murdered by miscreants. It is reported that allegedly, Salmani’s son from his first wife, Imran, and another unidentified person shot bullets at Nazreen over some property issue.

Reports mention that Salmani had recently transferred his property worth Rs 20 crore in the name of Nazreen irking Imran, leading to the murder. Imran and the other unidentified accused allegedly involved in the incident are absconding. The Police are making all the efforts to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, a police complaint against Imran and one other accused has been filed by the SP leader at the Hapur Police Station. The matter is being thoroughly investigated. The eye-witnesses are being interrogated and the dead body of the deceased woman has been sent for post-mortem.

At the time of the murder, the Samajwadi Party leader Jahir Salmani was not at the house and was in Meerut for property dealings. It was after returning from Meerut, that he got to know about his wife’s murder. He was first told that his wife had fallen from the stairs and that she had suffered severe head injuries. However, later it was discovered that she was murdered by an ‘unknown’ miscreant.

