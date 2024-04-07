Sunday, April 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: TMC goons gherao BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, attack her vehicle
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: TMC goons gherao BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, attack her vehicle

In a video shared by BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, people were seen gathering around her vehicle and hitting it with their hands.

ANI
West Bengal: TMC goons gherao BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, attack her vehicle
Locket Chatterjee and visuals of the attack on her vehicle, image via her X handle
6

West Bengal BJP State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee on Saturday alleged that TMC’s goons, led by Shilpi Chatterjee, attacked her vehicle in Bansberia.

She added the lack of candidate security is unacceptable and constitutes voter intimidation. Every thug should be arrested immediately to ensure a fair election in Hooghly.

In a video shared by BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, people were seen gathering around her vehicle and hitting it with their hands.

“TMC’s goons, led by Shilpi Chatterjee, shamelessly attacked my vehicle amidst KaliPuja in Bansberia. Their audacity exposes the Trinamool’s mafia grip over Hooghly. Today, their thugs dared to block my pilgrimage to Maa’s Puja. The lack of candidate security is appalling, a clear sign of voter intimidation. Hooghly deserves a fair election – every thug should be put behind bars now!,” she said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, on a rerun of the attack on a raiding team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, some officers of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) was allegedly heckled in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday while carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case.

According to sources in the elite anti-terror probe agency, an NIA team visiting Puba Medinipur in connection with an ongoing probe into the blast case came under attack on Saturday.

Sources said the vehicle in which the NIA officers were travelling was allegedly vandalised while a person was being picked up in connection with the case.

West Bengal will poll for the Lower House of Parliament across all seven phases for the 42 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission announced earlier. Malda North will be voting on May 4.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslocket chatterjee, bjp, tmc, khela hobe, 2024 lok sabha elections, elections in west bengal
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kerala ragging case: JS Sidharthan, in whose suicide SFI members are accused, was tortured continuously for 29 hours, says Police report

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Ayub thrashes former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari, victim says he was attacked for supporting PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -

Congress manifesto is for elections in Pakistan, not India: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Congress over appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: 13-year-old boy raped inside a mosque while learning Quran during Ramadan in Muzaffargarh, accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Shameful’, ‘Italian culture’: Amit Shah rebukes Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his “Rajasthan ka Kashmir se kya waasta” remark

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Police registers FIR against Hindu shopkeeper Mukesh who was assaulted for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Married Dalit woman drugged, held captive and raped for five days by auto driver Sajjad, she had helped him multiple times in...

OpIndia Staff -

Meta to start labelling AI-generated content and manipulated media on Facebook, Instagram and Threads from May

ANI -

Pakistan: Punjab province CM accuses Chinese nationals of resenting to follow security protocols after five Chinese Engineers killed in suicide bombing

OpIndia Staff -

Repeal of CAA, restoration of Article 370, restrictions on FDI, reservation in private sector and more: CPIM manifesto reveals the party’s dangerous agenda

Dibakar Dutta -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com