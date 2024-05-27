Monday, May 27, 2024
‘Rahul Gandhi distorted facts to tarnish Adani Group’s reputation’: Investor files plea over defamatory statements against business conglomerate, PM Modi also named

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi (L), PM Modi (R)
A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from making alleged defamatory statements against the Adani group. The petitioner has sought to prevent the top Congress and BJP leaders from making unsubstantial claims that could harm the Adani Group’s market value and investors.

According to reports, Surjit Singh Yadav, who identifies as a farmer and stock investor, has filed a lawsuit.

The suit also accuses Rahul Gandhi of misrepresenting facts about the Adani Group.

The petition argues that Rahul Gandhi’s speech was highly misleading and intended to create confusion among the audience, thereby tarnishing the public and investors’ perception of the Adani Group.

According to reports, the plea states, “The false, fabricated, and misleading speech by Defendant No. 1 (Rahul Gandhi), along with unfounded allegations by Defendant No. 2 (PM Modi) against industrialists, has the potential to confuse general investors in the Indian stock market. This confusion can lead to high and unanticipated volatility in the stock prices of these companies, causing significant losses to investors and traders, including the plaintiff.”

The plaintiff’s plea also emphasised the importance of distinguishing between a loan waiver and a loan write-off, about a speech made by Rahul Gandhi on March 3 in Madhya Pradesh.

“A loan waiver occurs when banks and financial institutions determine that there is no chance of recovering a loan, leading the lender to forgive or waive off the debt. This means the borrower is released from the obligation to repay, and the bank will not attempt to recover the loan or take legal action against the borrower under any circumstances,” the plea stated.

The suit further alleged that Rahul Gandhi has “distorted facts to tarnish the Adani Group’s reputation for personal agendas.”

The suit also seeks an injunction against PM Modi for a campaign speech in Telangana, in which he accused Congress of accepting bribes from Ambani and Adani, implying illicit money transfers to the party.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeting Rahul Gandhi, questioned why the “Shehzada” (Congress leader) had suddenly stopped mentioning Ambani and Adani in the current election.

Responding to Modi’s question about whether Congress received “tempo loads of black money” from Adani and Ambani, Rahul Gandhi retorted by asking if the prime minister was speaking from his “personal experience.”

Gandhi also challenged PM Modi to initiate a probe by the CBI or ED.

On April 24, in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of waiving loans worth ₹16 lakh crore for his billionaire friends. He stated, “The money which could have been used to alleviate the pain of ‘Indians’ was spent to create hype for the ‘Adanis’.”

