Amid the political war of words between the ruling AAP and the BJP over the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s former aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal; senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the former was arrested “as per a law brought by AAP”.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, he said only a proper investigation would reveal what exactly went down between Maliwal and Bibhav at the CM’s Civil Lines residence.

“Only a thorough probe will bring out and determine beyond any reasonable doubt as to what exactly happened between Swati Maliwal and Bibhav Kumar. When the ‘Nirbhaya’ (horrific and fatal gangrape of a paramedical student in the national capital on December 16, 2012) incident happened, the AAP hit the streets and raised chorus for a law as per which the victim’s statement in incidents of sexual crime or violence against women would be taken as the truth and the onus will be on the accused to prove his innocence. A legislation to this effect was drafted and brought into force thereafter. However, now, when action follows after a woman alleged that she was wronged, it should be assumed that she was speaking the truth. Bibhav Kumar was arrested as per this law. The legislation was brought by the AAP, and none else. We have flagged concerns over this legislation earlier,” the Congress leader, who is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, told ANI on Sunday.

Earlier, on Saturday, Bibhav was arrested for the alleged assault on the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal.

Responding to his arrest, CM Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing a ‘Jail ka Khel’ (game of putting leaders in jail) with the Aam Aadmi Party, adding that he would lead a ‘Jail Bharo’ march to the BJP’s national headquarters on Sunday, along with top party heavyweights as well as workers.

Earlier, in a personalised video message, Kejriwal said, “They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Sanjay Singh behind bars. Today, they put my PA in jail. Now they are saying they will put Raghav Chadha, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in jail. Perhaps it is our fault that we built schools and mohalla clinics, while also providing electricity free of cost, which the BJP couldn’t accomplish. I would like to tell the Prime Minister: you are playing a ‘jail ka khel’ against us. Tomorrow, I will lead a ‘jail bharo’ march to the BJP headquarters along with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at noon. You can put in jail whoever you want. You might think that you can crush and finish off AAP by putting our leaders in jail. But our ideas resonate with the people and reign supreme in their hearts and minds.”

After his arrest on Saturday, Bibhav was produced before Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, which remanded her in police custody for five days.

The former aide of the AAP supremo earlier emailed Delhi Police, stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal’s assault claim while adding that they should also take cognizance of his complaint.

Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining ‘unauthorised entry’ into the CM’s Civil Lines residence and ‘verbally abusing’ him.

In his complaint, Kejriwal’s former PA charged Maliwal with unauthorised entry, verbal abuse, and threats while also claiming the BJP’s involvement in the matter.

Maliwal, in her complaint, alleged that Bibhav “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)