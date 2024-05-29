Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Bihar: 13 teachers punished with salary cut over ‘bed performance’, know the issue behind the viral letter of Education Dept

Bihar education dept 'bed performance'
Representational image, AI generated
In the Jamui district of Bihar, 13 teachers incurred salary deductions after being deemed absent and chastised for “bed performance” instead of “bad performance” owing to a typing error.  This triggered protests from teaching associations. On the 22nd of May education department officials carried out surprise inspections at several schools in Jamui. During the inspections, numerous teachers were absent and many more performed poorly.

Taking note of the absence and unsatisfactory performance of such teachers, the local district education officer (DEO) released an official letter detailing the action taken against the negligent teachers. More than the erring teachers, the letter ended up exposing the Bihar education department’s “bad performance”.

According to the letter, 13 teachers had their salaries cut for “bed performance”. As the letter went viral on social media, the DEO’s office soon issued a clarification. “Bad performance was mistakenly typed as ‘bed performance’ due to a typing error” according to the DEO.

Meanwhile, teaching associations have voiced concern that such mistakes undermine the department’s credibility and teachers’ dignity.

The concerned authorities have assured to take steps to prevent similar blunders in the future and prioritise increasing education quality in the district. Reports say that affected teachers will get their deducted salary once the correction is officially acknowledged.

