Four people, including two minors, have been arrested in a case related to the stabbing of a 20-year-old boy to death in the Seelampur area of the capital city of Delhi.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on May 17 in gali number 5 of Gautam Puri area in Delhi’s Seelampur. The team also recovered and confiscated the weapon of offence, which included three knives and one icepick.

The deceased has been identified as Iqwal (20), who was a resident of Bihar and was working as a daily wage labourer in the jeans manufacturing company at Gautam Puri, Seelampur.

Iqwal had sustained 6 stab wounds on left and right thigh. Upon getting noticed by the public, he was immediately rushed to the JPC Hospital and during treatment, he lost his life.

The police team received information from the JPC Hospital regarding the stabbing of the young boy.

The police team of Seelampur immediately reached the spot, nabbed the accused and registered an FIR against them, under IPC section 302 and further investigation is in progress.

All the accused were residents of the Seelampur area of Delhi. The prime accused in the case are Mohd. Adil Ansari (19) and Faisal (18), both of whom worked at the car washing workshop in the Gautam Puri area of Delhi’s Seelampur, while the other two were minors aged 15 and 17 years.

Reportedly, around a week ago, Iqwal had a spat with the accused over a petty issue. In a fit of rage, they planned for revenge and, they accosted him on the streets and stabbed him to death.

