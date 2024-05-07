Amid the massive manhunt for the gunmen behind the ambush attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Poonch sector, a fierce exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Tuesday.

However, there was no official word if the terrorists engaging in a firefight with the forces were the ones behind the Poonch attack.

The forces, meanwhile, intensified search operations from the Surankote to the Jarran Wali Gali areas, in light of the May 4 Poonch attack.

Heavy security deployment was seen throughout the Union Territory following the attack on the Air Force convoy.

An IAF officer was killed and four others injured after suspected terrorists from across the border targeted a convoy in the Poonch district.

The area where the attack took place lies between Surankote’s Sanai Top and Mendhar’s Gursai area in the border district.

“An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district,” an official said earlier.

The injured personnel were evacuated to Udhampur for treatment on IAF choppers, where one of them succumbed.

