Tuesday, May 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsJammu and Kashmir: Fierce firefight underway in Kulgam as security forces hunt terrorist who...
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir: Fierce firefight underway in Kulgam as security forces hunt terrorist who attacked IAF convoy

The forces, meanwhile, intensified search operations from the Surankote to the Jarran Wali Gali areas, in light of the May 4 Poonch attack.

ANI
Kulgam, J and K, fierce gun battle underway between security forces and terrorists
Images via ANI
1

 Amid the massive manhunt for the gunmen behind the ambush attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Poonch sector, a fierce exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, Kashmir Zone Police informed on Tuesday.

However, there was no official word if the terrorists engaging in a firefight with the forces were the ones behind the Poonch attack.

The forces, meanwhile, intensified search operations from the Surankote to the Jarran Wali Gali areas, in light of the May 4 Poonch attack.

Heavy security deployment was seen throughout the Union Territory following the attack on the Air Force convoy.

An IAF officer was killed and four others injured after suspected terrorists from across the border targeted a convoy in the Poonch district.

The area where the attack took place lies between Surankote’s Sanai Top and Mendhar’s Gursai area in the border district.

“An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district,” an official said earlier.

The injured personnel were evacuated to Udhampur for treatment on IAF choppers, where one of them succumbed. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

UP STF arrests Mohammed Zubair, absconding for 5 months, for smuggling beef; was booked after 21 tonnes of beef was caught in December 2023

OpIndia Staff -

Students at National Law University, Delhi, write ECI’s obituary, and ironically, hail German national Dhruv Rathee as defendant of Indian democracy

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata Police deletes “summons” to X user for sharing a popular meme featuring West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after facing online backlash 

OpIndia Staff -

‘Non-binary people, transgender men can also experience pregnancy’: SC on the use of ‘pregnant person’ instead of ‘pregnant woman’ in judgment

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joins in instigating conspiracy theories about Hemant Karkare’s death during the 26/11 terror attack, wants a forensics investigation

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rahul Gandhi wanted to overturn Ram Mandir verdict’: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod’s explosive revelation

OpIndia Staff -

‘No proof of Islamic terrorism’: Rana Ayyub whitewashes Islamists who brutalised Israelis in October 7 attack and regularly persecute Hindus

Amit Kelkar -

Pakistan: 3 men arrested for sexually assaulting and videographing a college student naked; had blackmailed him and threatened to kill him

OpIndia Staff -

‘AAP received $16 million from Khalistani terror outfits’: Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘political funding’ from SFJ

OpIndia Staff -

‘Protesters’ block road since January 2023, SC stays HC’s order to evict them: Judicial process so far and demand to release convicted Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com