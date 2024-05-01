Pakistani Imam claims Ayesha has done a brave act by ‘accepting’ an unworthy Hindu infidel’s heart, and the heart will now bow before Allah

In a bizarre incident, a Pakistani Imam has claimed that the Hindu man’s heart, which was donated to the Pakistani girl Ayesha in a Chennai hospital, is an infidel. The Imam said that this heart will now kneel before Allah, having previously bowed before Hindu idols. According to the Imam, though the man has given his heart to the Pakistani girl, his deed is not worthy as he is not a Muslim. These remarks spoken by a Pakistani imam can be heard in a video making rounds on social media.

When the YouTuber questioned the Imam about this, he responded that since the Pakistani girl’s donor was a Hindu, none of his good works would be recognized. He said that to obtain virtue, one must die as a Muslim. “The man who gave his heart to the girl died as a Hindu so he does not deserve any virtue. However, the girl to accepted the heart is brave. She will now force the non-Muslim heart to kneel before Allah and that is her courage,” the Imam said.

The Imam declared that when the world ends, the efforts of the unbelievers will not be taken into account. Additionally, the Imam called Muslim organ donation “wrong.” According to the Imam, donating blood voluntarily is likewise not acceptable. According to the imam, blood donation has to be limited to situations in which the patient’s life is in jeopardy. Imam further expressed anger over the fact that Pakistan is not completely Islamic. He said that Pakistan remains Islamic only in name.

Remarkably, in January 2024, a 68-year-old man’s heart was transplanted into a 19-year-old Muslim girl from Karachi, Pakistan named Ayesha in Chennai. The hospital pronounced the Hindu person brain dead, at which point his organs were donated. Additionally, Rs 30 to 40 lakh funds needed for this operation were also gathered in India. Ayesha has now been released from the hospital where she had been taking treatment since the year 2019.