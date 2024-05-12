An elderly man named Radheshyam Pathak was brutally killed after a political debate turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. According to reports, Shambhu Chaudhary and his three accomplices are accused of the murder. The family members of the deceased, who rushed to save Pathak’s life, were also brutally assaulted. The police have registered an FIR against a total of 4 accused and initiated an investigation. The incident occurred on Friday (10th May 2024).

According to reports, the incident took place in the Nebua Naurangiya Police Station area of Kushinagar. On Friday, some people were sitting under the shade of a tree near a temple in the Baghapurna village. They were discussing the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. According to the family members of the deceased, during this time, Shambhu Chaudhary and the people present with him talked about voting for the Samajwadi Party. Amit Pathak, who was also present there, advocated voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This led to a heated debate between both sides. It is alleged that Shambhu got enraged at the thought of voting for the BJP and said, “Main jise kahunga, use vote dena padega.” (Translation – You will have to vote for whom I tell you to vote)

Some people intervened and calmed down the situation, sending both parties back to their respective homes. It is alleged that on the same night, Shambhu Chaudhary, along with some of his accomplices, reached Amit Pathak’s house. After reaching there, the accused first verbally abused the victims and then started mercilessly beating the entire family. The accused also assaulted Amit’s 55-year-old father Radheshyam Pathak and his 21-year-old sister Ritu. Hearing the commotion, people started gathering there.

The victims dialed 112. When the Police personnel arrived at the spot, the attackers fled from there after issuing threats. All the attackers are said to be Shambhu’s family members and their names have been identified as Sipu and Tinkle Chaudhary.

Ritu, Amit, and their father Radheshyam were taken to the hospital. The siblings were admitted to the Medical College in Ravindra Nagar. However, their father’s condition was serious and he was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College. As per reports, Radheshyam passed away during treatment at the hospital. His body underwent a post-mortem examination. The relatives of the deceased, along with local residents, staged a protest by placing the body in front of the police station. They demanded strict action against Shambhu Chaudhary and his accomplices.

The police calmed the situation and filed an FIR regarding the incident, categorising it as a case of a mutual dispute. Various organisations have condemned the murder of Radheshyam Pathak. Presently, the accused are on the run, and efforts are underway to apprehend them. In view of the tension, a police force has been deployed in the village.