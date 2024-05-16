It’s 2024 and Saeed Anwar still thinks women joining workforce is a ‘game plan’ to destroy society

Saeed Anwar, former Pakistani captain has found himself in the middle of a massive controversy after making provocative remarks about women empowerment and financial independence. The cricketer-turned-commentator stirred fury on social media after a video of him voicing his views on women entering the job sector appeared online.

In a viral video circulating on the internet, Saeed Anwar laments the rise in divorce rates, attributing it to women’s ability to work outside the home and achieving financial independence. “I’ve traveled the world. I just returned from Australia and Europe. Children are suffering, and families are in horrible shape. Couples are fighting. The situation is so bad that they have to make their women work for money,” Saeed Anwar emphasises in the video.

#Viralvideo “I have travelled the world. I am just returning from Australia, Europe. Youngsters are suffering, families are in bad shape. Couples are fighting. The state of affairs is so bad that they have to make their women work for money,” It’s 2024 and Cricketer Saeed Anwar… pic.twitter.com/WOSepjWp7G — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) May 15, 2024

Saeed Anwar described experiences with people from several countries who supposedly regretted the social collapse caused by women entering the workforce. He stated, “New Zealand’s captain of the national men’s cricket team, Kane Williamson called me to ask, ‘How can our society get better?’ Our culture has been destroyed since our women entered the workforce.”

Anwar’s comments have received harsh criticism for their patriarchal tone. Many on social media criticised his views as outdated and damaging, emphasising the importance of women’s financial independence and the ability to work. The cricketer additionally stated, “Since women have started working in Pakistan, divorce rates have climbed by thirty percent in the last three years.”

“The wives say ‘To hell with you, I can earn myself. I can run a household on my own.’ This is a whole game plan. You will not understand this game plan unless you find guidance,” Anwar emphasised the ‘risks’ of women embracing financial independence.

The former cricketer’s remarks prompted not just shock but also sparked debate about gender equality and the significance of breaking obsolete societal standards. While such conservative viewpoints from prominent men are frequent, they also contribute to increasing distortions of facts and figures.

Some of the netizens slammed the former Pakistani cricketer for making such comments. “His outdated mindset is a disgrace to progress and equality. It’s appalling that in 2024, someone still clings to such archaic beliefs, demeaning women’s contributions to society. Women working isn’t a game plan, it’s empowerment and economic necessity,” one user wrote.

His outdated mindset is a disgrace to progress and equality. It's appalling that in 2024, someone still clings to such archaic beliefs, demeaning women's contributions to society.

Women working isn't a "game plan," it's empowerment and economic necessity.#WomenEmpowerment — unXpected13 (@unXpected_p) May 15, 2024

Another user wrote, “So this man is essentially saying that you should enslave women, unclip their wings so that they can serve men like pets. And who are these people seeking his advice?”

So this man is essentially saying that you should enslave women, unclip their wings, so that they can serve men like pets. And who are these people seeking his advice? — Neha Gupta (@neha1504) May 15, 2024

Saeed Anwar played for Pakistan in international cricket from 1989 to 2003. He primarily batted as an opener in both Test and One Day International (ODI) formats. After losing his little daughter to a long illness, he stopped playing cricket and became a religious person. He returned for the 2003 World Cup, but retired from international cricket the following year after failing miserably.