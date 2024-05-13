On Monday (13th May), RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav aggressively pulled a party worker off stage at a party function, the video of which is making rounds on social media. Tej Pratap in the video is seen pushing away a party worker in a state of rage. The event is said to have occurred in Patna following Misa Bharti’s nomination. According to local reports, a struggle broke out among Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD supporters at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall.

It is unclear what caused the RJD leader to lose his cool with the party worker. However, Tej Pratap’s sister Misa Bharti, and mother Rabdi Devi intervened to calm the situation.

Patna: After the nomination of Misa Bharti, a scuffle broke out between Tej Pratap Yadav and RJD supporters at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall. pic.twitter.com/hVBPiVtfhi — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2024

The BJP took cognizance of the event and responded to the video. Shehzad Poonawalla, the BJP national spokesperson, stated the video was a foreshadowing of what would happen if the RJD won power in the state, recalling the “jungle raj” era in Bihar.

“VVIP arrogance & gundaagardi peaks Jungle raj display on the public stage as Lalu’s son Tej Pratap assaults & pushes a karyakarta on stage. Imagine if they are like this to workers on stage before elections what they will do to Janta after elections,” Poonawalla said sharing the video of the incident on X.

VVIP arrogance & gundaagardi peaks



Jungle raj display on public stage as Lalu’s son Tej Pratap assaults & pushes a karyakarta on stage



Imagine if they are like this to workers on stage before elections what they will do to Janta after elections



Be it Congress leader in… pic.twitter.com/Bmxe59Hd9W — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 13, 2024

In another similar incident, Congress leader Nagesh Shetkar, brother of Congress Candidate from Zaheerabad (Telangana) Suresh Shetkar also assaulted a voter after a verbal spat, the video of which is making rounds on social media.

He's Congress leader Nagesh Shetkar, brother of Congress Candidate from Zaheerabad (Telangana) Suresh Shetkar.



Just see how he's assaulting a common voter at the polling booth.



This is how the real attack on democracy & dictatorship looks like..pic.twitter.com/BUMRfJFC8N — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) May 13, 2024

In the video, the Congress leader could be seen engaging in a heated discussion with the voter. Meanwhile the latter could be seen taking control of his vehicle as Shetkar attempted to kick the voter amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Earlier, a YSRCP candidate Annabathuni Siva Kumar in Andhra’s Guntur also struck a voter when he objected to the MLA skipping the polling line. The voter then landed a resounding slap on the MLA’s cheeks, prompting an assault from the leader’s goons. The footage of the incident went viral. Andhra Pradesh cast its votes for both the Lok Sabha and the state assembly on Monday, May 13.

YSRCP candidate Annabathuni Siva Kumar brutally assaulted a voter in Andhra Pradesh.



Democracy under attack anyone? pic.twitter.com/kkmdvUrk3C — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) May 13, 2024

General elections are being held in India from 19th April to 1st June 2024 in seven phases, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 4th June 2024.