Uttarakhand: Mohd Fardeen, who had attacked a Hindu girl for refusing to withdraw molestation case, gets bail; threatens to kill her and her family

In his complaint, the victim's father stated that on the night of May 25th, he was awakened by the sound of drumbeats and noise caused by the accused and the mob with him. The group chanted religious slogans outside the Hindu victim’s house and issued threats of severe consequences.

OpIndia Staff
(Image: Screengrabs taken from viral videos)
In February this year, OpIndia reported an incident wherein one Fardeen Mohammad and his accomplice Rauf fatally attacked a 17-year-old minor Hindu girl named Pooja for refusing to withdraw a molestation case. The accused attacked the girl with a sharp fodder cutter, while she was on her way to her coaching class. The incident transpired in Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s Uddham Singh Nagar district. The police had arrested the accused and he was jailed. However, Fardeen, his brother and co-accused Aaqib got bail on the 24th of May.

After getting released from jail, the accused received a grand welcome with drums playing and firecrackers bursting into the night. A crowd had gathered to ‘welcome’ accused Fardeen. It has been reported that on the 25th of May, Fardeen arrived at the Hindu girl’s house along with the crowd and threatened her. Following this, the police registered a case under Section 195A, 506 and detained 8 people. All of them were released after a challan was imposed.

In his complaint, the victim’s father said that on the night of 25th May, he woke up to the drum beats and noise created by the accused and the mob accompanying him. The accused and the mob raised religious slogans outside the Hindu victim’s house and threatened with dire consequences.

After this, accused Aaqib threatened the victim and her family saying that now he has come out and will go to jail only after killing the whole family. While leaving, Aaqib threatened the girl’s family saying that if they supported the girl, he would not even let even their dead body be found.

Meanwhile, SP Kashipur, Abhay Singh said that the police are questioning 8 to 10 people involved in threatening the victim’s family adding that strict action will be taken against those attempting to disrupt the peace in the region.

Uttarakhand government had demolished Fardeen’s house in February

It must be recalled that after Fardeen and other accused persons were arrested for attacking the Hindu girl. The BJP government in Uttarakhand bulldozed Fardeen’s illegal house constructed on government land.

As reported earlier, three days before the administration razed Fardeen Mohammad’s house, he and his accomplice Rauf had fatally attacked a 17-year-old minor Hindu girl named Pooja with a sharp fodder cutter, while she was on her way to her coaching class. The accused fled leaving the girl bleeding on the streets. The commuters rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, the incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed on the road which helped the police identify and arrest the accused.

The accused Muslim youths attacked the girl since she was refusing to withdraw a molestation case that she and her family members had previously lodged against Fardeen. Fardeen had been arrested in the molestation case and was out on bail when he attacked Pooja. Notably, when Fardeen launched the attack on Pooja, his father Rizwan and his brothers Bilal, Aaqib, Anas and Afridi were also standing there but none of them stopped Fardeen from attacking the girl. After the incident, the police had booked Fardeen under IPC sections 147, 307, 323, 354, 452, 504 and 506.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

