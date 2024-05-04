There is good news for WhatsApp users as the company has rolled out a robust feature to enhance their chatting experience. The new update is for the tray which displays the status updates on the application. WABetaInfo had reported about this new addition a few days back. Now, the same has been confirmed by its official social media account which also shared a screenshot of the update.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.10.10: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh interface for the status updates tray, and it's available to some beta testers!

Some users might get the same feature by installing the previous update.

WABetaInfo while informing about the development stated that they had earlier announced about the fresh inclusion and pointed out, “Through this redesigned interface, WhatsApp aimed to introduce a more modern layout for status updates, allowing users to preview them without the need to open each status. It appears that WhatsApp has finally started testing this new feature with the public, as some beta users have reported seeing the updated interface in action.”

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals a new layout for status updates with rectangular thumbnails, making it easier for users to preview status updates without opening each one of them. Each thumbnail mentions the name of the respective user or group and displays their profile picture in the top-left corner.

It further highlighted, “As usual, this tray remains at the top of the updates tab, ensuring it’s still easy to access and visible when users open the tab. It is worth noting that this also adds a layer of convenience to the user experience as the updated interface finally offers a preview of the first unseen status update through a thumbnail. This means users no longer have to open each update individually, enhancing the browsing process.”

WABetaInfo noted that the revised status update tray interface offers a notable enhancement to the user experience. The decision was taken because users worldwide did not enjoy the status update’s existing horizontal interface and the issue was brought up by many people. “Since several users shared negative feedback regarding the horizontal layout introduced earlier, which replaced the familiar thumbnail preview with just a profile picture, they found it inconvenient and time-consuming to browse through status updates.”

WhatsApp is resolving these issues with the most recent upgrades by restoring a thumbnail preview for status updates in the tray with a newly designed layout. WABetaInfo asserted, “We believe this demonstrates that WhatsApp is responsive to user feedback and is actively working to improve the app usability, reflecting a commitment to boosting user satisfaction.”

It added, “The fresh interface for the status updates tray is available to some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.”

It was found that the popular app is currently rolling out a new interface for the status updates tray because of the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.10.10 upgrade which is accessible through the Google Play Store.