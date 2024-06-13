As many as 50 people have been detained in connection with the recent terrorist attack on a pilgrims’ bus in the Kanda area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier on June 9, nine people died after terrorists opened fire on a bus after which the bus fell into a gorge in Reasi.

“District Police Reasi have detained 50 individuals in connection with the recent terrorist attack on a pilgrims’ bus in the Kanda area of Police Station Pouni. The incident, which occurred on 09.06.2024, resulted in several casualties and left the community in shock and grief,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma said.

The SSP stated that the detentions were made after an investigation led by the Kanda Area Police Station.

“The detentions were made following an intensive investigation led by the police at the Kanda Area Police Station, Pouni. Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may potentially involved in orchestrating the attack,” she added.

The SSP also revealed that the search operations were extended to Arnas and Mahore to uncover more evidence and apprehend any terrorists in hiding.

“To ensure a comprehensive probe, search operations have been expanded to encompass the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore. These operations aim to uncover further evidence and apprehend terrorists who may be hiding in these remote regions,” she said.

Reasi SSP urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.

“The law enforcement agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the area,” she said.

Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.

The first incident was reported on June 9, when terrorists targeted a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of at least nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others.

