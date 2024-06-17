Monday, June 17, 2024
Actor Darshan’s fan was tortured with electric shocks before his murder: Autopsy report

Renukaswamy, an autorickshaw driver and member of actor Darshan's fan club, was allegedly kidnapped from Chitradurga district on June 8 after sending derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda. His body was later discovered near Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Darshan (L), Renukaswamy (R)
The post-mortem report of Renukaswamy, a fan of well-known Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, indicated that he was subjected to electric shocks before his death, a report published in India Today said. This revelation has surfaced as authorities delve into the high-profile case, which has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film industry. Among the 17 individuals arrested in connection with Renukaswamy’s murder are Darshan and his fellow actor Pavithra Gowda.

As per police sources quoted by India Today, a recently apprehended suspect, Dhanraj, a cable worker from Mandya, disclosed information about the torture. Allegedly, Dhanraj was summoned to a warehouse in Bengaluru by another suspect, Nandish, where they intended to use an electrical megger to shock Renukaswamy. The police have confiscated the device.

CCTV footage obtained by India Today TV captures the moments before Renukaswamy’s abduction. The suspects reportedly started following him in an autorickshaw at 9:30 AM as he left his home. The autorickshaw was seen on a surveillance camera at 9:41 AM passing a petrol pump, with an accomplice trailing on a white scooter.

A car reportedly used in the abduction was seized on Sunday. According to a PTI report, the vehicle was found parked at a house in Ayyanahalli village in Chitradurga district. One of the suspects, Ravi, allegedly left the car there. Several items were confiscated from the vehicle following the interrogation of Ravi’s family.

Darshan, known as the “Challenging Star,” along with 12 associates, was initially arrested last Tuesday (June 11). On Saturday, police custody for Darshan, Gowda, and 11 others was extended as the investigation continues.

