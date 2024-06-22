In a shocking development, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has filed a complaint against a woman for performing Yoga inside the Sri Darbar Sahib premises, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar. The step was taken after visuals of the Instagram influencer performing Yoga in Sri Darbar Sahib Prakrama on International Yoga Day on 21 June appeared on social media.

The committee has also ordered action against three employees of Prakrama for allegedly not performing their duties diligently. Shiromani Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that ‘no one can be allowed to act against Guru Mati at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, but some people deliberately ignore the sanctity and historical importance of this holy place and commit heinous acts.’

Dhami said that Sikh sentiments were hurt by the act of the woman Archana Makwana, and therefore a complaint has been filed against her. He said that the woman has already apologise for the act, and added people should not do such act that requires to apologise later.

Talking about the development, General Manager of Sri Darbar Sahib Bhagwant Singh Dhangera said that images of Makwana doing Yoga in the premises appeared on social media, CCTV cameras were checked to verify. After analysing the footage, it was found that the woman posed in a Yoga position for only about 5 seconds.

As a result, action have been initiated against three sevadars – Gaganpal Singh, Harjinder Singh and Palwinder Singh – over the allegations of dereliction of duty. Two of these employees already have been suspended, and the other has been provisionally suspended and transferred to Gurdwara Garhi Sahib Gurdas Nangal, as per a News 18 report.

Bhagwant Singh Dhangera added that woman’s behavior has hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs, due to which a police complaint has been filed against the girl.

The phots and videos have already been removed by Archana Makwana from her Instagram account.