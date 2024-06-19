Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Big industrialists with generations of wealth and ’empire’ did not want Modi to win, reveals Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar

While talking about Shiv Sena (UBT) and its alliance with INC and NCP (Sharad Pawar), Prakash Ambedkar said that his party has not suffered any harm for not joining the Mahavikas Aghadi.

Image- Mumbai Tak Media
On Tuesday (18th June), former MP Prakash Ambedkar, leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi claimed that many industrialists and wealthy businessman were concerned about the return of PM Modi to power. He said that many big businessmen called him before the elections and said that they did not want the BJP to return to power. Ambedkar was in an exclusive conversation with Mumbai Tak media on 18th June.

“We are just talking about the Muslim block. During the elections, many industrialists and big businessmen with generations of wealth called me and expressed their concern about the return of the BJP. They said aapko pata hai kya chal raha hai. I said yes I absolutely know. Then they said their forefathers struggled as a result of which they are rich today. Similarly, it took 70 years to build this constitution, this democracy, and now it’s changing, where do you stand? I told them that I was definitely with them,” Ambedkar said while talking to Mumbai Tak media.

He indicated that the businessmen were saying that the constitution and the democracy would be in danger if PM Modi would come to power again.

While talking about Shiv Sena (UBT) and its alliance with INC and NCP (Sharad Pawar), he said that his party has not suffered any harm for not joining the Mahavikas Aghadi. “On the contrary, gradually people’s faith in some leaders is eroding. Also, if the Dalit and Muslim constituencies go with the Mahavikas Aghadi, the July by-elections will tell whether our electorate is temporary or gone forever,” Prakash Ambedkar said.

It is important to note that in March this year, ahead of the elections, Ambedkar had made haywire allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insinuated that if Modi becomes PM of the country again, then India will be “in debt” by 2026.

He had accused the BJP government of misusing central investigation agencies to exert pressure on opposition leaders to join the BJP. In a separate letter to Jitendra Awhad, Ambedkar had also asked the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP to promise it won’t join hands with the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

