A disturbing video has surfaced on social media platforms from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the video, a 15-year-old boy was forcibly detained, brutally beaten, and humiliated. The incident took place in Batraul village of Motipur town. The shocking video showed that the teen was forced to chant “Miyan Saheb Zindabad” and “Allah-Hu-Akbar”. Furthermore, the teen was forced to lick spit off the feet of the attacker. Police have filed a case and arrested Munna, Sahil, and one other person. One accused is still at large.

In the video, the boy sat on a sack in a closed room. One of the attackers was holding a stick and kept beating him. A voice from the background kept forcing the boy to chant religious slogans. The video showed that the teen was forced to lick the spit off the feet of his tormentor. The teen was also beaten up with a stick. He was mercilessly slapped repeatedly by the assailants. The ordeal did not end there for the teen, and he was compelled to chant Islamic slogans like “Allah-Hu-Akbar” under duress.

As a result of the vicious beating, the boy reportedly sustained a fractured arm. The police sprang into action upon learning about the incident and arrested three individuals in the matter.

The attackers have been identified as Mohammed Munna and Sahil. They recorded the entire episode and posted it on social media to boast about their act. The video caused significant tension in the village leading to the administration imposing Section 144 to ensure law and order were maintained. Station-in-charge of Motipur Police Station, Rajan Kumar, confirmed that the victim’s father filed a complaint in the matter, and they have registered a case. Four known and two unknown persons were named in the FIR. Three have been arrested while others are still absconding.

Bihar is experiencing a rise in criminal activities raising concerns about the law-and-order situation in the state. In this matter, the local authorities got in touch with the seniors from both parties and community representatives to resolve the situation peacefully without any further communal tension.

OpIndia tried contacting Motipur police in this matter but could not connect.