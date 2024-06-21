Social media websites were recently awash with claims that cracks have emerged on the newly constructed Atal Setu bridge, popularly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), rendering it dangerous to travel for commuters.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole inspected the site to examine the cracks and expressed significant concerns regarding commuter safety.

“I am here to demonstrate that our claims are not mere accusations. The government presents itself as working for the people, but evident corruption contradicts this. They are enriching themselves at the expense of public safety. Who granted them the right to endanger people’s lives? It’s time for the public to consider how to remove this corrupt government,” Patole stated.

Shortly after Patole’s visit, social media platform X was abuzz with claims that cracks had developed on the newly constructed Atal Setu, with Congress supporting troll accounts accusing the BJP government in the state and the centre of corruption.

Ashish Singh, an X user with over 28,000 followers who often promotes Congress talking points and routinely lionises Rahul Gandhi, shared a video of Patole’s visit and tweeted, “See the cracks on the bridge.”

Source: X

Another Congress troll account shared a picture of actor Rashmika Mandanna, who had featured in a video promoting the Atal Setu bridge, with a picture of cracks on a road and claimed that people are facing trouble due to them. The post was flagged by X’s community notes.

Source: X

Ankit Mayank, another Congress IT troll, shared the video of Congress leader Nana Patole inspecting a road and tweeted, “This is the current state of the bridge, with cracks all over it. This is the scale of corruption by BJP Govt.” Mayank also levelled grave allegations against PM Modi and Shah, insinuating that “two Gujjus” are looting Maharashtrians in plain sight.

Source: X

Some news organisations also shared videos of cracks on a road stating that just first rainfalls in the city had caused cracks on the Atal Setu bridge which was built at a staggering cost of Rs 17,500 crores and inaugurated by PM Modi this January.

India Today and Times Now also published articles saying that cracks had developed on the recently inaugurated Atal Setu bridge in Mumbai.

Source: India Today

Source: Times Now

As rumours of cracks being developed on the Atal Setu bridge started doing the rounds on the internet, Kailash Ganatra, the project head of Atal Setu Package 4 from Strabag Company, dismissed them as baseless.

Govt official rubbishes claims of cracks on Atal Setu bridges, says pictures of cracks circulated on SM are from temporary service road

In conversation with IANS, Ganatra clarified that there were no cracks on the Atal Setu bridge and pictures being reported are of the approach road connecting MTHL to Mumbai from Ulwe. He explained that the service road was constructed as a last-minute temporary connection because there was no coastal road. Ganatra also addressed the issue of cracks on the road, stating that they were minor and caused by the rain, and assured they would be filled by tomorrow evening.

“We want to make it clear that the cracks are not on the bridge itself, but on the approach road connecting MTHL to Mumbai from Ulwe. During an inspection conducted by the operations and maintenance team on June 20, 2024, small cracks were found at three spots on the road surface near the edges of Ramp 5 (the ramp heading towards Mumbai).”

Mumbai: "This is a service road, a temporary connecting line, and part of the main bridge. It was constructed at the last moment due to the coastal road not being built. These are minor cracks, and construction work has already started," says Kailash Gantara, Project Head of Atal… pic.twitter.com/V7Fhfzlvsn — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2024

Further adding that the cracks are completely normal and don’t denote any structural issues with the road, Ganatra said, “These cracks are small and located at the edges of the road. It is important to note that these cracks are not due to any structural defect. They are minor cracks in the asphalt pavement and can be repaired. The contractor for Package 4, Messrs. Strabag, has already started the repair work. The repairs will be completed within 24 hours.”

The highly anticipated Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link Bridge, connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. Cars will have to pay a toll of ₹250 on MTHL, while buses and trucks (2-axle) will have to pay ₹830. Additionally, return trips, day passes, and monthly passes will be available for frequent travellers.

The fake news peddled by Congress troll accounts and supporters, however, is in sync with the party strategy as witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, when malicious fake news and disinformation like the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming they will end reservations, were in circulation on the internet and had reportedly caused grave damage to the BJP. The recent attempt to stoke unfounded fear among people by claiming cracks are developing on the Atal Setu bridge and rally them against the BJP government months ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls seems right out of Congress’ LS election playbook.