Saturday, June 15, 2024
HomeNews Reports‘Over-sensationalisation and false depiction of facts’: Delhi HC orders removal of SM posts claiming...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Over-sensationalisation and false depiction of facts’: Delhi HC orders removal of SM posts claiming Rajat Sharma abused Congress leader on TV

In an ex parte interim order issued on Friday, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna stated that the Congress leaders had exaggerated the incident and misrepresented the facts.

OpIndia Staff
Rajat Sharma Ragini Nayak
Jairam Ramesh, Rajat Sharma, Ragini Nayak
10

The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of social media posts and videos by Congress leaders Ragini Nayak, Jairam Ramesh, and Pawan Khera, which accused journalist Rajat Sharma of abusing and using foul language against Nayak on live television.

In an ex parte interim order issued on Friday, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna stated that the Congress leaders had exaggerated the incident and misrepresented the facts. The Court determined that allowing the content to remain on social media would cause irreparable harm to Sharma.

Sharma has filed a defamation lawsuit against Nayak, Khera, and Ramesh, seeking ₹100 crore in damages. A video clip from a discussion on India TV, Sharma’s news channel, was circulated on social media during the Lok Sabha election results, alleging that Sharma used offensive language towards Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak. On June 10, Nayak posted the video on X, claiming that it captured Sharma using abusive language against her, and subsequently filed a police complaint.

On June 11, Sharma accused the Congress party’s media cell of orchestrating a false campaign against him, stating that India TV had warned Congress’ communication department that spreading false information would be considered defamation. He suggested that Nayak was sent to provoke him during the broadcast. Despite the warning, the Congress media cell continued their allegations, prompting Sharma’s legal action.

Sharma’s legal counsel issued a statement on India TV’s X handle, warning Nayak, Jairam Ramesh, and Pawan Khera against making defamatory claims. The statement asserted that the allegations were baseless, malicious, and constituted fake news, violating public decency. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, assisted by Sudeep Chatterjee, Rohan Swarup, Kunal Vats, and Sanyam Suri from Singh & Singh Law Firm, represented Rajat Sharma.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Haryana: Cattle smugglers open fire in Nuh at people trying to protect cows from slaughter, cow protector Sonu Yadav alias Sarpanch suffers bullet injury

OpIndia Staff -

Congress government in Karnataka hikes petrol, diesel prices in the state by Rs 3 per litre

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi Abdul Hafeez forces children to wash his private part in Madrasa, also accused of forcing them to clean him after defecation,...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

The unending menace of Love Jihad: Sarfaraz rapes a Hindu victim multiple times in Agra; Firoz traps and blackmails a Hindu girl in Jaipur

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC directs Sunita Kejriwal and social media platforms to delete video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing court in excise policy case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Glorification of terrorism, open calls for secession and repetition of Pakistani propaganda’: Read Arundhati Roy’s anti-India speech from 2010 for which she faces charges...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals killed, 1 Security personnel martyred in encounter In Narayanpur

OpIndia Staff -

‘Fascism, dictatorship, Banana Republic’: Leftists suffer a meltdown after Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy

OpIndia Staff -

People prevented from exercising democratic rights: West Bengal Governor tears into Mamata Banerjee govt for not allowing post-poll violence victims to meet him

ANI -

Who is KG Abraham, the Keralite millionaire and MD of the firm that owned the building in Kuwait where fire killed 45 Indians

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com