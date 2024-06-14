Friday, June 14, 2024
FIR filed against X user over Congress leader KC Venugopal’s viral pic from a restaurant

A social media user @BefittingFacts was booked on Friday for posting a picture of Congress leader KC Venugopal insinuating that he consumed alcohol at a restaurant.

An FIR has been filed against an X user for posting a picture claiming Congress leader KC Venugopal was consuming alcohol at a restaurant.

“A fake news is being circulated by the account @BefittingFactsIt falsely alleges that the black tea being consumed by Shri @kcvenugopalmp is alcohol in a restaurant,” the official X account of Congress tweeted.

“This has been purposely done to malign his image. We have taken congnisance of this mischief and Congress MLC Dr. Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crimes Police Station in Hyderabad,” the tweet further said, adding, “Fake news won’t be tolerated and the guilty will be made to bear the consequences.”

In its complaint, Congress identified Shashank Singh as the person responsible for spreading what it said was fake news. “Shashank Singh not only posted a false caption with the picture but also tagged the Kerala Police, urging them to take action against Shri KC Venugopal Ji,” it stated.

“This is a serious accusation, particularly given that Shri KC Venugopal Ji is a highly respected leader of the Indian National Congress and represents hundreds of thousands of Indian citizens in Parliament,” the complaint stated.

The original post on X claimed that the restaurant lacked a license to sell alcohol but was nonetheless serving it to Congress leaders.

KC Venugopal was traveling with Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad when they stopped for lunch at the White House restaurant in Thamarassery.

While Congress has been swift in taking action against a social media user, the BJP is yet to initiate proceedings against those responsible for spreading video of BJP president JP Nadda consuming Yogi Kanthika with fake claims that he was eating gutkha and khaini.

