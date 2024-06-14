Indian Army receives first batch of ‘Made In India’ Nagastra-1 suicide drones capable of precision strike

The Indian Army has acquired the first batch of indigenously made man-portable suicide drones, known as Nagastra-1. These drones are designed to precisely strike enemy training camps, launch pads, and infiltrators, without endangering the lives of soldiers.

Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Industries, designed and produced the drones entirely in India, and they contain more than 75% indigenous components. Nagastra-1 will strengthen the army’s capacity to launch shallow strikes across the border when required. Notably, the Indian Army inked a contract last year to purchase approximately 450 Nagastra-1 loitering munitions.

The first indigenous Loitering Munition, Nagastra–1, developed by Solar Industries, Nagpur, has been delivered to the Indian Army. The Indian Army has placed an order to Solar Induatries’ Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL) to supply 480 Loiter Munitions under Emergency Procurement… pic.twitter.com/ClHofB7EOE — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

Nagastra-1 kamikaze or suicide drones can launch GPS-enabled precision strikes with an accuracy of 2 metres and a range of nearly 25-30 kilometres. The drones, designed to be carried by infantry forces on foot, have a minimal acoustic signature and use electric propulsion, making them a silent killer.

Nagastra -1, in a 'kamikaze mode' can neutralize any hostile threat with GPS-enabled precision strike with an accuracy of 2m. The man-portable fixed-wing electric UAV of weight 9 kg has an endurance of 30 min, a man-in-loop range of 15 km and an autonomous mode range of 30 km.… — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

According to the Economic Times, these drones can be used against soft-skin targets. Unlike traditional missiles and precision munitions, they are a low-cost solution that can be used against lower-level targets such as a group of infiltrating terrorists on the border. An additional distinguishing feature is a parachute recovery system, which can return the munition in the event of an aborted mission, allowing it to be reused.

Earlier, the armed forces purchased similar systems from foreign manufacturers during an earlier round of emergency procurements, although at a substantially higher cost. The Nagastra 1 has almost 75% locally sources components, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. These loitering munitions could potentially be exported to other friendly countries in the future.