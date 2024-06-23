Sunday, June 23, 2024
Jodhpur: Violence erupts after radical Islamists tried opening second gate of Eidgah in front of a Hanuman Mandir, Hindu woman loses eye

A Hindu woman identified as Lajwanti Gehlot was hit by a stone during the violence when she tried to fetch her grandson from the outside amidst the clash. She sustained an injury to her eye and lost vision in that eye

OpIndia Staff
Jodhpur violence: Woman lost vision after Islamists pelted stones as Hindus opposed Eidgah gate opposite Hanuman Mandir
Communal violence in Jodhpur erupted after Islamists pelted stones on Hindus protesting against Eidgah gate opposition Hanuman Mandir (Image: OpIndia Hindi)
2

On 21st June, violence erupted in the Sursagar police station area of Jodhpur after Hindus protested against attempts by radical Islamists to open a gate at an Eidgah opposite a Hanuman Mandir. Following the violence, the local administration has imposed Section 144. Reportedly, the conflict between the two sides led to arson and stone-pelting resulting in injuries and property damage. A Hindu woman has lost vision in one of her eyes.

A shop and a tractor were set ablaze during the violence. Several police officials also sustained injuries. Police had to use lathi-charge to control the violence. A Hindu woman identified as Lajwanti Gehlot was hit by a stone during the violence when she tried to fetch her grandson from the outside amidst the clash. She sustained an injury to her eye and was rushed to the hospital where the doctor informed her that she had lost vision in the injured eye.

Later, Lajwanti recorded her statement at the Sursagar police station. A medical examination was done on the matter. Furthermore, one of the police personnel sustained serious injuries and had to undergo surgery. Reports suggest that the police personnel is now stable and recovering.

On 22nd June, a faction reached the Collectorate and alleged that some individuals entered their homes and assaulted family members. Women were also harassed by the miscreants. Several families alleged they were assaulted despite they were not involved in the conflict. Some of them were reportedly taken away forcefully.

Following the incident, heavy police force was deployed in the region. Jodhpur Police are using drones for surveillance to identify the perpetrators and locate stones placed on the rooftops. When police went to check the CCTV cameras in the area, they found that the wires of some of the cameras were cut. The situation is however under control but the tension remains.

Speaking to the media, Jodhpur West Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Yadav said that two police personnel sustained injuries during the violence. Two FIRs were registered in the matter based on the complaints received from both sides. 200 people were named in the FIRs and 45 of them were arrested by the time this report was published. Seven of the arrested individuals were from the Hindu community. Police are conducting raids to arrest the remaining suspects.

Section 144 was imposed in Sursagar, Pratapnagar, Pratapnagar Sadar, Devnagar, and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station areas from 6 AM on 22nd June. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Alok Srivastava issued orders prohibiting people from carrying weapons and warned that strict action would be taken against those who try to incite religious discord.

Background of the Incident in Jodhpur

The violence erupted from a longstanding dispute between Hindu and Muslim communities over a gate being constructed at Eidgah near Rajaram Circle in Sursagar. The new gate is being opposed by the Hindu community as it’s in proximity to the Hanuman Temple. The construction of the gate sparked similar controversy 15 years ago and the project was halted.

On the evening of 21st June, one faction broke the previous agreement and resumed construction of the gate. When Hindus learned about it they gathered and staged protests. The two communities sat together and concluded that the gate would not be constructed. However, radicals in the Muslim community insisted that they would open the gate at any cost.

The arguments between the two communities led to the instances of clashing late at night. Stones were pelted for over two hours during the violence. One shop and tractor were burnt. A jeep was damaged. The authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have ensured that the law and order situation is under control.

