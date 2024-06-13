Thursday, June 13, 2024
HomeNews ReportsActor-turned-YouTuber Kamaal R Khan (KRK) booked under the SC-ST Act and IPC in Uttar...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Actor-turned-YouTuber Kamaal R Khan (KRK) booked under the SC-ST Act and IPC in Uttar Pradesh for his derogatory remarks against BSP chief Mayawati

KRK has been charged under IPC sections 500, 509, and the SC/ST Act at Devband Police Station in UP for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BSP President Mayawati.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Koimoi/The Statesman
Image via Koimoi/The Statesman
10

Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been booked by the authorities in Uttar Pradesh for uttering derogatory remarks about Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). BSP district unit chief Sushil Kumar filed the First Information Report (FIR) at the Deoband police station, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain. The actor who is a native of Fulas Akbarpur made the divisive remarks in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

KRK has been booked under the stringent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, apart from sections 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. SP Sagar Jain said, “Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan, known as KRK, has been charged under IPC sections 500, 509, and the SC/ST Act at Devband Police Station for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati.”

He had stated, “Behanji ne tikat diya! Kaun hai Behan ji? Behan ji ko bolo shauchalya saaf karen! Yahi aukat hai uski. (Behenji gave us a ticket! Who is she? Tell her to clean the toilets. That is her status).”

Netizens began to mock him for his judgemental words against the politician shortly after he uploaded the tweet. He was also trolled for the same. Furthermore, KRK’s responses to users also sparked debate. Meanwhile, Majid Ali, the brother of KRK, who earlier made an unsuccessful bid for the Lok Sabha on a BSP ticket, has purportedly claimed that he hasn’t spoken to the latter in the last fifteen years.

The YouTuber and alleged movie critic further slammed the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and charged, “Neither does any Muslim want a ticket from your cheap party nor does any Muslim want to vote for you. Now sit at home and dream of becoming a CM! Now you will not get a chance to loot the country again,” while reacting to her comments regarding her party’s performance in general polls.

Kumari Mayawati conveyed, “The Muslim community, which is an important part of the Bahujan Samaj Party, is not able to understand the BSP properly despite being given proper representation in the past elections and this time also in the Lok Sabha general elections. So, in such a situation, the party will give them a chance in the elections only after a lot of thought so that the party does not suffer a huge loss in the future like this time.”

KRK shared news articles and accused her of blaming the Muslim community for her party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election. He stated that the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh are neither her nor her father’s servants and can vote for any party they want. He also added that the politician has not done any favours on them.

The YouTuber also held Mayawati responsible for helping the Bharatiya Janata Party in order to defeat the Samajwadi Party and the Congress and advised his community not to vote for her ever.

Notably, KRK claimed that he had left India never to return again. He even mentioned that his children live in London and they won’t get to visit their native hamlet. “My statements have nothing to do with my brother’s political journey,” he asserted and wished him the best.

The actor was previously apprehended at the Mumbai airport in 2023 while travelling to Dubai. He told his fans about his arrest on his official X account. “I have been in Mumbai for the last year and I attend my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for the new year but Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman Khan is saying that his film Tiger 3 is a flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in a police station or in jail, you all should know that it’s a murder and you all know, who is responsible.”

Salman Khan received a public apology from KRK on social media after the former was deemed accountable for his arrest. Furthermore, KRK had stated that he had voluntarily decided to stop reviewing the Bollywood star’s movies.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Naveen Patnaik is graceful and standing tall in loss, Mamata Banerjee is bitter even in victory: A tale of two extremes of political discourse...

Rukma Rathore -
The Bengal CM has been bitter and angry, despite TMC's good performance in the state. She knows very well that the NDA won the majority mandate fare and square, but the truth has not stopped her from vomiting bitter political barbs against PM Modi and the BJP.
OpIndia Explains

USA trying to carve a Christian nation in South Asia? A violent Manipur and Sheikh Hasina’s caution: How the dots align

Shraddha Pandey -
It is said to be on the lines of “Zalengam” [land of freedom], a proposed Kuki State. This separate nation would comprise large parts of Sagaing Division and the Chin state of Myanmar, the Indian state of Mizoram, and Kuki-inhabited areas of Manipur, and the Bandarban district and adjoining areas of Bangladesh’s Chittagong division.

Courts came down heavily on Mamata govt over rampant post-poll violence multiple times: What it says about the ‘liberal’ establishment

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Sex doctor’ Abdullah Pathan raped a girl on the pretext of giving a job, his brother threatened her with a gun when...

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Local Hindus cite harassment, pressure from Muslims to vacate the area, posters urging Hindus not to sell their homes to non-Hindus put...

Day 1 of BJP govt in Odisha: All 4 Dwars of Jagannath Temple opened, State Secretariat allows journalists after 4 years

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kashmiri Hindu group sends legal notice to JNU Students’ Union over proposed effigy burning of Anand Ranganathan over his ‘Israel-like solution for Kashmir’ comment

OpIndia Staff -

No temples to be demolished in Ayodhya for development work, flyover construction project cancelled, underpasses to be built instead

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu & Kashmir: Police detain 50 suspects in connection with terrorist attack on bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Reasi

ANI -

Naveen Patnaik is graceful and standing tall in loss, Mamata Banerjee is bitter even in victory: A tale of two extremes of political discourse...

Rukma Rathore -

Saudi Arabia stops selling oil exclusively in US Dollar: As 50-year-old US-Saudi Petrodollar Agreement expires, new avenues expected in the global economy

Anurag -

AAP now blames other states for tanker mafia in Delhi, claims water tankers in Haryana stealing water meant for Delhi after SC slammed Kejriwal...

OpIndia Staff -

USA trying to carve a Christian nation in South Asia? A violent Manipur and Sheikh Hasina’s caution: How the dots align

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’: PM Modi instructs after reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI -

Supreme Court halts the release of movie “Hamare Baarah”, says the teaser has objectionable content which has already been deleted from the movie

OpIndia Staff -

Courts came down heavily on Mamata govt over rampant post-poll violence multiple times: What it says about the ‘liberal’ establishment

Anurag -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com