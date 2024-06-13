Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been booked by the authorities in Uttar Pradesh for uttering derogatory remarks about Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). BSP district unit chief Sushil Kumar filed the First Information Report (FIR) at the Deoband police station, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain. The actor who is a native of Fulas Akbarpur made the divisive remarks in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

KRK has been booked under the stringent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, apart from sections 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. SP Sagar Jain said, “Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan, known as KRK, has been charged under IPC sections 500, 509, and the SC/ST Act at Devband Police Station for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati.”

He had stated, “Behanji ne tikat diya! Kaun hai Behan ji? Behan ji ko bolo shauchalya saaf karen! Yahi aukat hai uski. (Behenji gave us a ticket! Who is she? Tell her to clean the toilets. That is her status).”

Netizens began to mock him for his judgemental words against the politician shortly after he uploaded the tweet. He was also trolled for the same. Furthermore, KRK’s responses to users also sparked debate. Meanwhile, Majid Ali, the brother of KRK, who earlier made an unsuccessful bid for the Lok Sabha on a BSP ticket, has purportedly claimed that he hasn’t spoken to the latter in the last fifteen years.

The YouTuber and alleged movie critic further slammed the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and charged, “Neither does any Muslim want a ticket from your cheap party nor does any Muslim want to vote for you. Now sit at home and dream of becoming a CM! Now you will not get a chance to loot the country again,” while reacting to her comments regarding her party’s performance in general polls.

Kumari Mayawati conveyed, “The Muslim community, which is an important part of the Bahujan Samaj Party, is not able to understand the BSP properly despite being given proper representation in the past elections and this time also in the Lok Sabha general elections. So, in such a situation, the party will give them a chance in the elections only after a lot of thought so that the party does not suffer a huge loss in the future like this time.”

KRK shared news articles and accused her of blaming the Muslim community for her party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election. He stated that the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh are neither her nor her father’s servants and can vote for any party they want. He also added that the politician has not done any favours on them.

After defeat in each election @Mayawati show her frustration and blame Muslims, like Muslims are her father’s servants. You must understand Mayawati that Muslims are not your servants. UP Muslims are free to vote for Any party. Tera Koi Ahsaan Nahi Hai UP Ke Muslims Par! pic.twitter.com/XJpadt852o — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 5, 2024

The YouTuber also held Mayawati responsible for helping the Bharatiya Janata Party in order to defeat the Samajwadi Party and the Congress and advised his community not to vote for her ever.

All UP’s Muslims must see this to know, how @Mayawati is helping BJP and fooling Muslims. How she is selling votes of Muslims to defeat congress and SP. Therefore No Muslim should ever vote for #BSP of Mayawati. pic.twitter.com/rhdfFoZv7L — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 6, 2024

Notably, KRK claimed that he had left India never to return again. He even mentioned that his children live in London and they won’t get to visit their native hamlet. “My statements have nothing to do with my brother’s political journey,” he asserted and wished him the best.

2) Since I have left India forever, so now I will never visit my village again. My children live in #London n they haven’t seen my village, neither planning to see in future. So basically my statements have nothing to do with my brother’s political journey. All the best to him. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 12, 2024

The actor was previously apprehended at the Mumbai airport in 2023 while travelling to Dubai. He told his fans about his arrest on his official X account. “I have been in Mumbai for the last year and I attend my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for the new year but Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman Khan is saying that his film Tiger 3 is a flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in a police station or in jail, you all should know that it’s a murder and you all know, who is responsible.”

Salman Khan received a public apology from KRK on social media after the former was deemed accountable for his arrest. Furthermore, KRK had stated that he had voluntarily decided to stop reviewing the Bollywood star’s movies.