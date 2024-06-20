After a team of Karnataka Police in plainclothes arrived in Noida to deliver a summon to Ajeet Bharti, the journalist said that it was nothing but a tactic to intimidate him. The team of three cops handed him a notice asking him to appear at Highgrounds Police Station in Bengaluru within a week. Notably, the Karnataka Police have booked him after the Congress party filed a complaint against him after he quoted some comments against Rahul Gandhi by former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

As reported earlier, the Karnataka police arrived without informing the local police. When Ajeet Bharti informed the Noida Police about the arrival of cops from Karnataka, a team of local police immediately arrived and took the three cops away. After that, Ajeet Bharti while talking to Divya Sharma of Sudarshan News said that it was clear that the Congress govt in Karnataka is trying to intimidate him by sending 3 policemen.

Showing how he has not lost his sense of humour despite the threats of arrest, Ajeet Bharti joked that perhaps that the cops travelled by train from Bengaluru to Noida, and they didn’t have time to change clothes, that’s why they were in civilian clothes, not in police uniform.

Talking about how they arrived without informing local police, Ajeet Bharti said that when he asked whether they have informed local police, they said that they don’t know where the local police station is. He said, “they didn’t know where the local police station, and were asking me the address. I thought let me book an Ola also for them”.

He said that as the cops were in plainclothes and were not accompanied by local police, he didn’t let them enter his house, and they were waiting outside for 40-50 minutes. After the Noida Police team arrived, he met the Karnataka cops, and they gave him the notice of summon.

He said that they could have sent the notice by post or email, but the Karnataka govt sent three policemen spending public money. This was only done to intimidate him, Bharti said.

Talking about the case, he said that it is fake case and will not stand trial in court. He said Tejaswi Surya’s team in Bengaluru is working to get the case quashed, and it will be done as there is no basis for the case. Bharti said that the case was filed after he quoted a former Congress leader talking about Rahul Gandhi.

He said that ‘clip cutter’ Md Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News, cut the clip from the longer video to make it look like it was his comments, not paraphrasing Acharya Pramod, and the same clip was used to file the FIR. Ajeet Bharti said that Md Zubair is a ‘clip cutter’ because he keeps posting such clips out of context to throw people under the bus.

In a significant comment, Bharti said that he is filing an attempt to murder case against Islamist propagandist Md Zubair, who calls himself a fact-checker. He said that not only him, but several persons like him are filing the case against the ‘clip cutter’.

‘Let this be a message to guys like him that we are not going to spare you this time’, Bharti said. He said that Congress is in power in 4 states against 26 BJP-ruled, therefore they should not think that they can intimidate someone by sending 3-4 cops as others also can do the same.

He added that such intimidations have become useless because it has become too common. The moment someone writes something against Congress, they immediately send cops, he said.

Bharti added that while the Karnataka govt does not have money to fulfil its guarantees, and are increasing power, water tariffs and bus fares, they sent three cops to issue a notice that could have been sent by post, or even by email.

There 2-4 such parties in power who think that whenever they control of govt and police, they think that they will remain in power for eternity, and that’s why they indulge in such acts.

Sudarshan News Journalist Divya Sharma tried to ask the Karnataka police team why they arrived without informing local police, but they refused to comment. They said that they can’t say anything without the permission of seniors. The journalist also said that the cops were not carrying their identity cards, and Bharti didn’t accept the notice from them. In the notice, Karnataka police asked Bharti to appear at the Highgrounds police station in Bengaluru withing 7 days.