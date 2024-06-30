On 28th June, a 13-year-old rape victim girl died at KBN Hospital in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The victim’s mother alleged that a group of 5-7 men visited her house and abducted the victim several times in the last eight months and raped her.

Public TV report suggested that the culprits gave death threats to the victim to keep quiet. The matter came to light after she got pregnant. The relatives of the victim and Dalit Sene activists staged a protest outside the hospital and blocked the road for an hour.

One of the suspects identified as 30-year-old Mirza Sarfaraz, resident of Baland Farvez Colony, has been detained by the police for interrogation.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commission of Police (Law and Order) Kanika Sikriwal said that the victim was eight months pregnant and admitted to a private hospital on the night of 27th June.

On the afternoon of 28th June, she developed complications and passed away due to multi-organ failure.

Vartha Bharathi’s report suggested that the victim was admitted to the hospital after she experienced abdominal pain and difficulty breathing. The family came to know about her pregnancy after she was admitted to the hospital.

When the victim was asked about it, she said that Mirza Sarfaraz raped her multiple times. The FIR in the matter has been registered on the mother’s complaint.

A case in the matter has been registered by Sub Urban Police Station under POCSO ACT. The body of the victim was shifted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.