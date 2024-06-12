Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 12th June stated at a roadshow in Kerala’s Malappuram that he was in a dilemma over choosing between the Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies. The Congress leader has won Lok Sabha elections from both the constituencies in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh respectively, and he has to leave one constituency before he takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi said, “What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Raebareli will be happy with my decision.” Rahul Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that he was led by ‘his God, the poor of the country, the people of Wayanad,’ as opposed to the latter, ‘who was prompted by God to take significant decisions benefitting Adani and Ambani.’

The 53-year-old alleged, “I have a dilemma in front of me – Will I be a Member of Parliament of Wayanad or Raebareli? Unfortunately, like the Prime Minister, I am not guided by God. I am a human being. You saw how the Prime Minister said ‘400-paar’ which disappeared and then came ‘300-paar.’ After that, he said, ‘I am not biological. I do not take any decision. I have been put on this earth by ‘Parmatma’ and he takes decisions.’ His strange ‘Parmatma’ makes him take all the decisions in favour of Ambani and Adani. He tells him to give Bombay airport, Lucknow airport and power plants to Adani and help him with schemes like ‘Agniveer.’ Unfortunately, I do not have the luxury of receiving instructions from God. For me, it’s much simpler. My God is the poor people of India, the people of Wayanad. I go and talk to those people and my God tells me what to do.”

The Gandhi scion thanked the electorate after winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a wide majority for the second time in a row. He also emerged victorious in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. This was his first visit to the region after the election results were announced. He added, “I look forward to seeing you soon.” Interestingly, the party flags of the Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which could not be spotted anywhere during his roadshow in Wayanad in April, appeared during his roadshow at Edavanna.

While Rahul Gandhi said he is yet to decide which seat to retain, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran claimed that Rahul Gandhi is planning to vacate the Wayanad seat for the sake of Raebareli. He said that Rahul Gandhi will have to leave the Kerala seat as he can’t lead India as Wayanad MP.

K Sudhakaran said while speaking at the public event organised for Rahul Gandhi to thank his supporters, “It is sad to hear that Rahul Gandhi is leaving Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi cannot stay in Wayanad to lead India. A mother was crying because Rahul Gandhi was leaving Wayanad which made me sad as well. We don’t have to be sad”.

He added, “We should not be upset as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad. Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him.”

Meanwhile, Congress workers from Wayanad want Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take her brother’s place if Rahul Gandhi leaves the seat and held a message which read, “Dear big brother Rahulji, Please don’t leave us. You are our best hope. But if you must, please ask sister (Priyankaji) to take care of us.” The appeal was made by the Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance.

Notably, despite all the noise and chest-thumping, the grand old party couldn’t even touch three digits and was restricted to 99 seats even after ten consecutive years in opposition while the Bharatiya Janata Party was also reduced to 240 seats. The National Democratic Alliance headed by the saffron party secured 293 seats while Congress’ I.N.D.I. Alliance obtained 232 seats.