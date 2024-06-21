In an alarming event meant to hurt Hindu beliefs, over 53 carcasses of cattle were discovered in three separate locations including Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on June 20th. These corpses were not only carelessly discarded but also flung into the sacred waters of the Wainganga River, adding to the community’s distress.

Receiving complaints, the local police swiftly summoned a veterinary doctor to check the remains. Following the examination, the carcasses and remains were buried, and an immediate inquiry was launched.

As per the exclusive report by Organiser, the remains of around 19 cows had been thrown into the river, and apart from this, more than 32 cows had been slaughtered in other nearby areas. Several of the cows had been mutilated, with portions of their bodies left all over the forest and their heads hacked off.

Local residents supported the police in recovering and burying the bodies. They stated that such an incidence was rare in the region and thought that the remains may have been carried by the river. Some believe that the recent slaughterhouse crackdown caused cow remains to be disposed of in numerous locations in order to avoid police intervention. However, the exact cause is still being investigated.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Sinha told the people that the police are stepping up their efforts against cow smugglers. “All eyes are on them, and those who are illegally smuggling have been caught,” he said. Outraged locals have called for immediate action to identify and prosecute those guilty.

A local Hindu activist accorded the incident’s timing to the minority population’s recent Bakrid celebrations, implying that the Muslim community attempted to upset Hindus. He urged for a CBI investigation and harsh penalties against the perpetrators, including bulldozer action. He warned of widespread protests if the demands were not satisfied.

“We are examining the issue from all angles and will soon identify those behind it and arrest them,” SP Sinha said.

Despite the problems caused by recent rains, efforts to remove all remains from the river continue. Seoni Collector Kshitij Singhal acknowledged that the administration is thoroughly probing the issue and has promised strong punishment against anyone involved.

Alok Dubey, the BJP district president, described the incident as “cruel and highly condemnable.” He guaranteed that senior party leaders had been notified and that negotiations with officials were ongoing.

Dubey emphasized the enormous anguish caused to the Hindu community and claimed that the incident was an attempt by anti-social groups to undermine district harmony.