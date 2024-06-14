Friday, June 14, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata’s Acropolis Mall, several trapped as firefighters launch rescue efforts

"Firefighting operations are underway. Some firefighters have entered the building wearing oxygen masks," an official was quoted as saying.

OpIndia Staff
Image- WION news
3

On Friday (14th June), a massive fire broke out at Kolkata’s Acropolis Mall, trapping several people inside the premises. Several fire engines rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. According to initial reports, authorities had to remove people from the building after the incident happened on the third floor of the Acropolis retail mall in Kolkata’s southern region.

As per the reports, 10 fire engines were dispatched to put out the fire that broke out inside the mall in the Kasba area at about 12.15 pm. “As of now, there is no report of any injury. Firefighting operations are underway. Some firefighters have entered the building wearing oxygen masks,” an official was quoted as saying.

The entire area was covered in smoke, and traffic in front of the mall was restricted, according to the Kolkata Traffic Police. The cause of the fire was not immediately evident. However, multiple reports indicate that the fire broke out in the mall’s food court area. 

The Acropolis Mall fire occurred just days after a fire broke out at a restaurant on Park Street in central Kolkata, causing widespread alarm. No casualties have been reported so far. 

“The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a forensic investigation. The authorities will examine whether the restaurant owner had followed safety regulations or not,” Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said.

Earlier, similar incidents took place in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area and also in Mumbai’s Dombivali area. A massive fire broke out at the Marwadi Katra market area in Chandni Chowk, Delhi on Thursday (13th June). 40 fire tenders were sent on the spot to control the fire. Several shops were destroyed as the fire escalated in the area. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported by the concerned authorities. The cooling operations are still underway.

In Mumbai’s Dombivali region, massive free broke out in a chemical factory, Indo Amines, located in the Phase 2 area of MIDC. The incident happened on 12th June leaving the nearby residents in a state of panic. Earlier several workers were reported trapped in the fire but later all were rescued to safety. No casualties were reported.

Fire at Dombivali, Mumbai (Image- Loksatta)

In the given case, the reason for the fire is being ascertained. Further inputs are awaited.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

