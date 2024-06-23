NCW seeks report over DMK leader K Iniyavan’s derogatory remarks against Nirmala Sitaraman

On Sunday (23rd June), the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of allegations that DMK leader K Iniyavan recently made derogatory remarks against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. The NCW stated that it had written a letter to the Tamil Nadu DGP asking him to submit a detailed report in connection with the DMK leader’s remarks in 3 days. The commission also condemned the incident and urged strict action as per law in this matter.

Taking to X, it stated, “NCW has noted complaint allegations against Mr. K. Iniyavan for derogatory remarks made against Hon’ble Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman. We condemn this incident and urge strict action as per the law. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to DGP to send detailed report in 3 days.”

NCW has noted complaint allegations against Mr. K. Iniyavan for derogatory remarks made against Hon'ble Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman. We condemn this incident and urge strict action as per the law. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to DGP to send detailed report in 3 days. — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 23, 2024

The development comes a day after BJP leader Dr Mohanapriya Saravanan requested NCW and its Chairperson Rekha Sharma to act against Iniyavan for “his sexist and casteist remarks against Minister Sitaraman”. Notably, Dr. Saravanan is the State General Secretary of Mahila Morcha in BJP’s state unit.

According to reports, “Kavignar” Iniyavan who claims himself to be a “poet” was recently given a platform by DMK’s mouthpiece Kalaignar TV where he appeared as a “pattimandram” (debate) speaker. He spoke at the event organized by the DMK and attended by various DMK leaders. Incidentally, the event was presided over by Dindigul Leoni, a controversial orator who is currently heading the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

During the DMK event, Iniyavan made several derogatory remarks against Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai. He used casteist and misogynist slurs while targeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

DMK leader Iniyavan said, “If we send our (DMK) ladies to the Parliament with a margin of 2.5 lakh votes, there will be one ‘Moodhevi Munda’ sitting opposite to you and will ask you questions. That one (implying Nirmala Sitharaman) will not even stand in a single election. I have just one request. Hon’ble Members of Parliament, when you go to the Parliament and if that ‘pickle-selling mami’ comes and stands in front of you, tell her this – I’ve come here after winning 2.5 lakh votes, you talk if you can get one vote from Perungudi.”

Strikingly, Moodhevi means the Goddess of misfortune but it has also become a commonly used derogatory term. In Tamil, ‘Munda’ is a slur used to address a widowed woman disrespectfully. ‘Mami’ is another slur often used derogatorily by Dravidian ideologues when referring to Tamil Brahmin women in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP condemns his remarks, demands action against the DMK leader

Reacting sharply to his controversial speech, BJP State President K Annamalai lambasted DMK and said, “The DMK has made it a habit to provide stage only to abusers whose means of survival is by passing derogatory remarks on @BJP4India’s women leaders.”

The DMK has made it a habit to provide stage only to abusers whose means of survival is by passing derogatory remarks on @BJP4India’s women leaders.



This sickening attitude is promoted by this Govt, which would go to any length to arrest @BJP4TamilNadu volunteers for their… pic.twitter.com/vpaxr2Hwb0 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 19, 2024

Slamming DMK, he shared a short clip of Iniyavan’s speech and added that this reflects the sickening attitude that is promoted by the DMK government. The state unit also condemned his remarks and sought intervention from the Tamil Nadu Police to take immediate action against the DMK leader.



Additionally, BJP MLA from Coimbatore South, Vanathi Srinivasan stated that a police complaint would be filed and appropriate action would be taken against Kavignar Iniyavan, for using derogatory words while speaking about the Union Finance Minister.

Iniyavan also hurled slurs against BJP State President K Annamalai

During the DMK event, Iniyavan also hurled slurs at BJP Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai after the latter targeted DMK MP Kanimozhi over the issue of nepotism.

Iniyavan said, “..If someone asks you (Annamalai) why you lost, and you say ‘My father’s name is not Karunanidhi’, aren’t you insulting your Ngomma? Are you a leader?” Notably, Ngomma is a derogatory way of addressing Amma (mother).

Iniyavan also called Annamalai a “Tharudhalai” which loosely translates to a wastrel. He added, “If this wastrel is like this, there’s one above him (Narendra Modi). He’s saying that he was not born through his mother and father. I jumped from the sky. Ayoyo!”

DMK’s history of hurling casteist and misogynist slurs at their rivals, especially women politicians

It is important to note that this was not the first instance where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was verbally targeted by the DMK and other Dravidianists for her identity as a Brahmin woman.

Earlier, former Justice Chandru had hurled casteist slurs and called her “Ooruga Maami“, a casteist and sexist reference to her identity as a Brahmin and woman. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran referred to her as “Nirmala Mami“. A Raja insulted and mocked her Tamil Brahmin background by referring to her as ‘Mami.’

Meanwhile, another controversial DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy courted controversy for making derogatory remarks against his rivals, particularly women politicians. After his derogatory remarks went viral, BJP leader and NCW member, Khushbu Sundar stated that she was filing a case against controversial DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy for abusing women most offensively.