Sunday, June 30, 2024
Punjab Police arrest five operatives of Canada-based Lakhbir Landa gang, recover 5 foreign-made pistols

Police said they were involved in Arms and Drug smuggling across the border, multiple heinous crimes such as murder, extortion, ransom and many other criminal activities in many districts of Punjab

3

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested five operatives of the Canada-based Lakhbir Landa gang and recovered five foreign-made pistols.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav informed on X, “Commissionerate Police Jalandhar arrests five operatives of Canada-based Lakhbir Landa Gang in a 15-Day Operation. They were involved in arms and drug smuggling across the border, multiple heinous crimes such as murder, extortion, ransom and many other criminal activities in many districts of Punjab.”

He further said that the police have recovered five foreign-made pistols.

“Punjab Police is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in state as per the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann,” the DGP further added.

Earlier this month, the Punjab police carried out raids at multiple hideouts of gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa.

Bathinda Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh said a total of five people have been rounded up and search operations are being carried out.

On June 20, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multi-state searches and arrested a key operative linked with designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa.

The anti-terror agency made the arrest during searches at the premises connected with 10 suspects across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, leading to the arrest of Jaspreet Singh from district Ferozepur (Punjab).

The NIA seized one 32-bore revolver, 69 cartridges of various bores, 100 gm heroin, 100 gm opium, Rs 2,20,500 cash and various digital devices from Jaspreet, who was found to be associated with the foreign-based terrorist Landa.

Earlier in February, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested three associates of terrorists, Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike.

The arrests were made under the drive to eradicate organised crime from the state as per the directions of Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

 (This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

