On Monday (24th June), Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, clarified that there is no design or construction issue in response to priest Satyendra Das’ claims of water leakage in Ram Mandir. Notably, several users have made misleading claims and allegations on social media platforms based on the claims made by chief priest Satyendra Das.

Misra dismissed the allegations of a “design or construction issue” and attributed the seepage to ongoing construction work.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Misra said, “I am in Ayodhya. I saw the rainwater dropping from the first floor. This is expected because Guru Mandap is exposed to the sky as the second floor and completion of Shikhar will cover this opening.”

He added, “I also saw some seepage from the conduit as this work on the first floor is in progress. On completion, the conduit will be closed.”

Misra also dismissed concerns about drainage issues in the Sanctum Santorum. He stressed that the Mandap has a proper slope for clearance of water and noted that water in the Mandap is manually absorbed. Additionally, devotees don’t perform jal Abhishek, he added.

He further told ANI, “There is no drainage in the Sanctum Santorum because all the Mandaps have measured slope for clearance of water and the water in Sanctum Santorum is manually absorbed. Moreover, the devotees are not performing Abhishek on the deity. There is no design or construction issue. The Mandaps which are open may get rainwater drops which was debated but the decision was to keep them open as per Nagar architectural norms.”

Earlier, the chief priest of the Ram Mandir, Acharya Satyendra Das, said that water leakage was observed in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum and other areas just after the first monsoon rains.

Speaking with ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das said, “During the first rain, the roof of the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Ram Lalla resides began to leak.”

He added that attention should be paid to this issue and what caused it. There’s no way for rainwater to drain out of the temple. If the rain intensifies, it could disrupt prayer services.

In another interview with PTI, Das said, “It is very surprising. So many engineers are here and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would’ve thought this.”

Congress leaders and netizens make misleading claims and brazen defamatory and unsubstantiated allegations in the construction of Ram Mandir based on the Chief priest’s claims

While Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra clarified and addressed concerns raised by chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das, several netizens and Congress leaders began spreading misleading claims, as well as defamatory and unsubstantiated allegations, to undermine the construction of the Ram Mandir, which represents the culmination of a five-century-long struggle.

An X user named Ritu alleged shortcomings in the Ram Mandir construction. She wrote, “This is the pathetic condition of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. How water is leaking from the rooftop. Painful to watch this…No words.”

This is the pathetic condition of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

How water is leaking from the roof top.

Painful to watch this

National President of Youth Congress and habitual fake news peddler, Srinivas BV made a sarcastic post to take a dig at the Ram Mandir.

Some users had even alleged ‘corruption’ in the Mandir construction.

22 January 2024 is etched in the annals of Bharatvarsh’s glorious history after Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha concluded in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi performed the consecration ceremony, reinstalling Ram Lalla to his rightful abode after 496 long agonising years.