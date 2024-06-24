Monday, June 24, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Sikhism does not indulge in superstitions or torturous physical exercises for spiritual gain': Jathedar...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Sikhism does not indulge in superstitions or torturous physical exercises for spiritual gain’: Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib on Yoga at Harmandir Sahib

Jathedar Singh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh of Shri Akal Takht Sahib instructed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to ensure that no such actions are permitted in the future within the premises of Shri Harmandir Sahib. "These actions are against the modesty of Sikhism and the dignity of the Guru-ghar," he said.

OpIndia Staff
Jathedar Singh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh of Shri Akal Takht Sahib called yoga torturous physical exercises
Speaking on Archana Makwana controversy, Jathedar Singh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh of Shri Akal Takht Sahib called yoga torturous physical exercises (Image: Tribune/File)
7

On 23rd June, Jathedar Singh Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh of Shri Akal Takht Sahib issued a statement condemning the incident where a woman from Gujarat, Archana Makwana, performed Shirshasan, a Yoga post inside Shri Harmandir Sahib’s premises. Speaking on the viral photos of Makwana, Singh emphasised Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib.

Sri Darbar Sahib is the centre of Sikh spirituality where divine unity is conveyed to the entire human race. He further added that Yoga asanas have no significance in Sikhism and called it “torturous physical exercises”.

He said “Sikhism is a pure and unique religion, and some forces are deliberately spreading false propaganda about it. He asserted that Sikhism does not abandon its surrounding society nor indulge in superstitious practices like awakening horoscopes or performing torturous physical exercises for spiritual gain.”

He added that Sri Harmandir Sahib is a sacred place which is meant for ‘self-awakened souls’ where they benefit from the spiritual aura of Gurbani. “Activities like yoga postures, which are not recognized in Sikhism, are strictly prohibited within the boundaries of this holy place,” he added. Singh highlighted that instead of Yoga, Sikhs should prefer martial arts like Gatka for physical exercise.

He instructed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to ensure that no such actions are permitted in the future within the premises of Shri Harmandir Sahib. “These actions are against the modesty of Sikhism and the dignity of the Guru-ghar,” he said.

He added that though everyone is entitled to their beliefs, Sikhs cannot tolerate actions that contradict Sikh principles and morals. 

The Yoga at Harmandir Sahib controversy

On 22nd June, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a complaint against Archana Makwana for performing Yoga inside the Sri Darbar Sahib premises, known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar. The step was taken after visuals of the Instagram influencer performing Yoga in Sri Darbar Sahib Prakrama on International Yoga Day on 21 June appeared on social media.

Shiromani Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that Sikh sentiments were hurt by the act of the woman Archana Makwana, and therefore a complaint has been filed against her. He said that the woman has already apologised for the act, and added people should not do such an act that requires them to apologise later.

Despite an apology from Makwana, on 23rd June, an FIR was launched against her on the complaint of SGPC. Following the complaint, the Vadodara crime branch provided her with police protection. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Myanmar nationals have outnumbered locals’: Tribe in Manipur raises alarm over illegal settlements, Assam Rifles clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
According to MSU, the population of Myanmar nationals is now higher than that of the local Maring Naga tribe in 6 villages in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur. .
News Reports

Jodhpur violence: Police recover two trolleys of stones on rooftops in riot-hit area, FIR against 65, 51 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff -
Fresh developments indicate that the violence might have been planned. On Sunday, Jodhpur Police conducted a search operation in the affected area and recovered two trolleys of stones from the roofs of five houses. The Police have registered an FIR in the matter against 65 people. So far, the police have arrested 51 accused.

Russia: Terrorists attack synagogues and churches, kill 15 in Muslim-majority Dagestan. Here is what we know so far

Gujarat: Vadodara Police gives protection to Archana Makwana, who is receiving death threats after SGPC filed case against her for Yoga at Golden Temple...

‘They have been careless’: Actor Kamal Haasan blames Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy victims instead of holding DMK govt accountable

Forced to flee homes, attacked with crude bombs and harassed for voting BJP: Compilation of 20+ incidents that expose TMC’s politics of post-poll violence

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com