After Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident has now emerged from Lucknow, where a barber has been arrested for spitting on his hand and then massaging the customer’s face with his saliva.

The incident was caught on camera and the CCTV footage of the act went viral on social media on Saturday (15th June).

In the viral video, salon operator Mohammad Zaid is seen rubbing his saliva on the face of customer Pandit Ashish Kumar. Subsequently, the customer filed a complaint at the Sushant Golf City police station.

As per reports, the customer, Pandit Ashish Kumar is a resident of Unnao. He works in a canteen and used to visit this salon as it was near his work area. The incident unfolded on Tuesday (11th June) when he went to the salon for a massage.

The accused, Zaid was captured on the CCTV footage in which he could be seen spitting on his hand and using his saliva to massage Kumar’s face after shaving. But, Kumar was unaware of the act at that time.

However, Kumar became suspicious of Zaid’s act. Afterward, he requested the salon to see the CCTV footage. He was horrified to see the barber’s act of using saliva to massage his face.

When he confronted Zaid about this, he started threatening him. Subsequently, he went on to file a complaint with the police against Zaid.

Inspector Anjani Kumar Mishra said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused Mohammad Zaid. The Lucknow Police also arrested the accused barber Zaid. The Police are further investigating the incident.

A similar case of spitting unfolded in Shamli

Earlier this month, on 8th June, a similar case was reported from Shamli in UP. A video of the incident went viral in which a barber named Amjad was seen spitting and then massaging the customer’s face with saliva.

After the video went viral, Shamli SP Abhishek instructed Thana Bhavan police station in-charge Satish Kumar to investigate and take legal action. Within 6 hours of this, the police caught Amjad.

Police said that the person who made the video viral identified the barber as Amjad. When the video was investigated, it was found that this nefarious person runs a salon at the village bus stand.

Amjad is a resident of Bhaned village and his father’s name is said to be Irfan. Police then registered a case in this matter.

Several such cases of spitting have come to light in the past as well. Three years ago, a video of spitting on roti before baking it in a tandoor near Fountain Chowk in Shamli Kotwali went viral. At that time, the police arrested the accused. Similarly, a video of a Muslim youth spitting on tandoori bread before packing it at a hotel in Loni, Ghaziabad, went viral. He was also arrested.