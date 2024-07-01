Pune: Eijaz, Afridi, and 2 other launch sword attack on 19 yo Hindu Dalit, hurl caste-based abuses, threaten; booked

Last week on June 27th, the Pune city police registered an official FIR against 4 individuals identified as Eijaz Sheikh, Afridi Sheikh, Sadik Sheikh, and Umesh Bhandari for brutally assaulting a 19-year-old Hindu who belongs to the Matang community. The accused persons are said to have threatened the individual and assaulted him using a sword at around 1:10 am on the 26th night.

The Police have imposed sections 307, 504, 341, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2), 3(v), 3(2)(va) and 6 of the SC/ST Act, 1989.

Copy of FIR obtained by OpIndia

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the victim was stopped and assaulted by the accused persons in the Gangadha area of Pune when he was on his way home from a relative’s place. The accused persons crashed their autorickshaw vehicles onto the bike on which the victim was traveling and began threatening him.

The accused person identified as Afridi, as per the FIR threatened the victim saying that the brother of the victim had filed a false complaint against him. Team OpIndia individually tried to know the cause of the incident, but neither the victim nor the police could be contacted in this case.

Afridi then hurled caste-based abuses at the victim and attacked with a sword he had carried in his vehicle. The victim tried to escape from the spot to save himself but the accused persons began following him. Later the accused person again launched an attack on his head with a sword but the victim moved aside and suffered a minor injury.

Meanwhile, the other accused threw glass bottles at the victim. The victim somehow managed to escape from the spot and reach to his friend’s home in the area. The duo then went to the Bibwewadi Police Station and filed a police complaint.

The victim is severely injured and is undergoing treatment at Sasoon Hospital in Pune. The victim person is a resident of Lohiya Nagar.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from the Lohiyanagar of Pune. On 24th June, Khadak Police Station in the Pune district of Maharashtra booked 9 Islamists identified as Atul Khan, Salman Sheikh, Sultan Sheikh, Aslam Patel, Asif Sheikh, and 4 others for a deadly attack on a Hindu Dalit activist. The accused mobilized ruffians and attacked Akshay, breaking his thumb and leaving him severely injured. The accused persons are said to have attacked Dhavre given his claimed association with the BJP. The victim also works as a Hindu-Dalit activist and is known for raising his voice against Islamists in the region.

Further investigations are underway.