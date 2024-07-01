Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the Lok Sabha and said that the latter has taken up a position of Leader of Opposition for the first time and has made very irresponsible statements thus bringing the level of politics down.

He said that Rahul Gandhi has degraded the position of the Leader of Opposition, which was once handled by prominent leaders.

“The position of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) is a highly responsible one. Leaders like Atal Ji, Advani Ji, and Sushma Ji have handled this responsibility with great care. Today, Rahul Gandhi has taken up a position for the first time and has made very irresponsible statements. Rahul said that no compensation is given to the martyrs under the Agniveer scheme. This is the biggest lie. Today, the Defence Minister clearly stated in Parliament that martyrs under the Agniveer scheme receive a compensation of Rs 1 crore. Rahul Ji should check his facts before making such statements. Congress has always raised such questions about the army and tried to mislead the country,” Vaishnaw said.

“Rahul Gandhi insulted the constitutional position of the Speaker. This is not the first time; remember when Rahul Gandhi tore up his own government’s ordinance. During the UPA government, the constitutional position of the Prime Minister was undermined by the unconstitutional body called the National Advisory Council (NAC), which was run by Sonia Gandhi,” he added.

Further, the BJP leader added that the Congress has always aimed to weaken constitutional structures. Vaishnaw also mentioned that compensation in Ayodhya has been given to the affected people.

“What does Rahul know about culture? Today, he made another misleading statement regarding compensation in Ayodhya. The state government and administration have already provided clear figures on this. A compensation of Rs 1253 crore has been given to 4215 affected shopkeepers, and relocation has been carried out by the administration,” he added.

Levelling up his attack on the Congress leader, Ashwini Vaishnaw said today Rahul Gandhi insulted the entire Hindu community.

“The most concerning issue is that today Rahul Gandhi labelled the entire Hindu community as violent and gravely insulted Hindu society. This is an old habit of Congress. In 2010, P Chidambaram called Hindus terrorists. In 2013, Sushil Shinde also said the same. In 2021, Rahul Gandhi said that “Hindutvavadis” should be expelled from the country,” the Union Minister said.

“Rahul has degraded the position of LoP and brought the level of politics down so much. This statement deserves condemnation in the strongest terms,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi said in the lower house today that the BJP is not the entire Hindu society.

“Narendra Modi is not entire Hindu society. BJP is not the entire Hindu society, RSS is not the entire society, this is not BJP’s contract,” he said.

“Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress…The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions….All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear…But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…Aap Hindu ho hi nahi,” the Congress leader added.

