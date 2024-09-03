Recently, three shocking cases of crimes against Hindu women, including sexual assault and love jihad, have come to light. A complaint has been lodged against Shadab in Madhya Pradesh, Shahzad in Uttarakhand, and Arshad in Uttar Pradesh.

A conspiracy was hatched to convert a young woman from a tribal community to Islam in Harda. In another case, the mother of a divorced woman from Dehradun pleaded to save her daughter, and in another case, a woman was forced to consume beef in Lucknow.

Love Jihad in Madhya Pradesh

The first case out of the three pertains to the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. On 27th September, a 19-year-old girl from a tribal community and her family members reached the police station and submitted a written complaint. She shared that a man named Shadab alias Salman, son of Munawwar, from Sehore district, deceived her in the name of love, two years ago. She fell into his trap and was sexually exploited by him for two years.

On 29th May this year, he came to her house when she was alone and declared that he would only tie the knot with her after she embraced Islam. Shadab vowed to make her his wife. On 23rd August, he again called her and had a physical relationship with her. Notably, he reiterated that she would have to become Muslim. He even threatened to kill her if she dared to tell anyone about it. However, she eventually confided in her family after which they arrived at the police station and lodged a complaint.

A case under sections 69, 64 (2) (D) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act has been filed against Shadab. Police station in-charge Amit Bhavsar informed the media that further action and investigation into the matter are underway.

Love Jihad in Uttarakhand

The second case is of love jihad from Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand where Shahzad lured a 30-year-old divorced Hindu woman with two children by posing as Monu Choudhary. Her mother complained to the Raipur police station on 26th September, and demanded action against the accused. The complaint revealed that the woman and her two daughters have been living at her parent’s home. During the lockdown, she met Shahzad who is originally from Delhi. He introduced himself as Monu and trapped her in his love trap after talking to her for a few days. The girl insisted on marrying him even after his real identity was exposed.

The complainant further mentioned that her daughter became enraged and moved out of the house to live with the accused when her mother tried to stop her. The woman also took a bike from their house and left her children there. According to the complainant, Shahzad had brainwashed her daughter. The distressed woman expressed that despite her best efforts, she was unable to keep her daughter away from Shahzad. She implored the authorities to find her daughter and asked for strict punishment for Shahzad. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. The police are now working on this case, conducting necessary inquiries and taking further action.

Another Love Jihad case from Uttar Pradesh

The third case is from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow. On 27th September, a Hindu woman lodged a police complaint at the Madeyganj police station where she shared that she met a man named Arshad at a friend’s birthday party one and a half years ago. The duo got introduced, which later turned into friendship, and then a romantic relationship. Soon after, he started to force himself on her without her consent, according to the victim. She became pregnant twice as a result of the frequent sexual violation but the accused made her abort the kids on both occasions.

The girl then asked Arshad to marry her, however, he pushed her to convert to Islam first. She added that Arshad also forced her to eat beef. When she complained to his father about the perpetrator’s behaviour, he directed the victim to keep her mouth shut and even issued death threats if she didn’t comply. Arshad’s relative Rashid also threatened her.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed and a probe has been launched based on her complaint. The police have invoked sections 69, 89 and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and pertinent sections of the Uttar Pradesh Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The Hindu Mahasabha has demanded strict action against Arshad who has been arrested. The cops are looking into the allegations and pursuing additional legal action.