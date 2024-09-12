On Wednesday, 11th September, Dr Dilshad Hussain, a junior doctor in SN Medical College, Agra, was arrested by the police for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. The assault took place on the night of 10th September. As per reports, the victim was admitted to the emergency department for treatment on 6th September. She was moved to the general ward of the pediatrics department on 9th September after her condition improved.

On the day of the incident, Dilshad allegedly took the girl to his chamber under the guise of treatment where he allegedly assaulted her. He has been accused of putting his hands inside the victim’s clothes and inappropriately touching her private parts. The girl ran out of his chamber screaming and clung to her mother who was waiting outside.

Seeing the girl in distress, the family protested against the junior doctor. The principal of the medical college, Dr Prashant Gupta, swiftly took action in the matter and suspended Dilshad. Furthermore, the college has set up a committee to investigate the matter. The police were also informed about the matter. A case has been registered by the MM Gate Police Station for misconduct under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The accused was subsequently arrested.

It has been alleged that initially, there were attempts to suppress the case. The family of the victim was offered money not to file the case. However, the family protested and the accused Dilshad Hussain left the scene before the police arrived. The case was registered with the help of a Hindu organisation who stood by the family the whole time leading to Dilshad’s arrest.

Reports suggest that Dilshad is a resident of Bareilly and was a first-year postgraduate student at the college. By the time this report was published, the victim’s statement in the court was pending.