Sunday, September 15, 2024
HomeNews Reports‘Yogi ji save me, my family can kill me’: Muslim girl from Aligarh says...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Yogi ji save me, my family can kill me’: Muslim girl from Aligarh says her family is opposing relationship with her Hindu lover, accuses brother of inappropriately touching her

In the video that has gone viral, the Muslim girl added that she also believes in Hindu Dharma and wants to adopt Hindu Dharma.

OpIndia Staff
8

A video of a Muslim girl from Aligarh is doing rounds on the internet in which she is pleading for help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Police. The Muslim girl has stated that she loves a Hindu boy and wants to marry him. But her family is against it and they have held her hostage. In the video, she also accused her brother of inappropriately touching her and hitting on her chest. She added that because of such acts, she is afraid that her family may kill her. 

The case pertains to the Khair police station area in Aligarh. In the viral video, the Muslim girl said that her lover’s name is Shaurya Verma and he is a Hindu. She wants to marry Shaurya but her family is against their relationship. After learning about their relationship, they have held her hostage in the house.  

Further in the video, the Muslim girl added that she also believes in Hindu Dharma and wants to adopt Hindu Dharma. 

She further stated that she has broken all ties with her family and will never back down from her decision. In the video seeking help and protection from UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Police, she also accused her brother of inappropriately touching her and hitting her on the chest. She added that because of these incidents, she does not feel safe in her home and is afraid that she may be killed.

The Aligarh Police have taken cognizance of the viral video and have assured that they are providing adequate security to the interfaith couple. 

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Khair CO Varun Singh said that both the girl and the boy are adults and they want to marry each other. Both of them will do court marriage, 2 days later. The police will provide them with full support

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl has made another video in this matter in which she said that she has no problem with her family. 

The CO informed that the victim has also spoken to her family and says that there is no problem with her family now. But the Police will keep an eye on the matter and provide them with security. 

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Operation Stovewood: Waleed Ali jailed for raping minor girl 21 years ago, seven others convicted and jailed in UK’s biggest investigation into Grooming Jihad...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi is country’s number 1 terrorist, he is not Indian: Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the USA

ANI -

Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party and Jamaat-e-Islami form alliance for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

ANI -

Kerala: Police to take suo moto cognizance of POCSO-related allegations cited in Hema committee report days after HC slammed Pinarayi Vijayan govt for inaction

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal: BJP leader files complaint against Team Saath, notorious for targeting nationalist social media users, for labelling Hindus celebrating Jagra festivals as ‘Hindutva Terrorists’

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Hindu youth attacked by Islamist mob, stones pelted in presence of police in Mahudha

Meghalsinh Parmar -

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, every Jharkhandi feeling unsafe due to infiltrators: PM Modi in Jamshedpur

ANI -

Traffic and police administration on Eid-e-Milad, idol of Bhagwan Ganesha in custody: What else will the Congress government do in Karnataka?

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Approved projects of ₹3 lakh crores, abolished angel tax, package to boost employment and more: Here is what Modi govt did in its first...

ANI -

Himachal Pradesh: After massive protests in Shimla and Mandi against illegal mosques, outrage erupts in Kullu against illegal ‘Jama Masjid’ on Khadi board land

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com