A video of a Muslim girl from Aligarh is doing rounds on the internet in which she is pleading for help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Police. The Muslim girl has stated that she loves a Hindu boy and wants to marry him. But her family is against it and they have held her hostage. In the video, she also accused her brother of inappropriately touching her and hitting on her chest. She added that because of such acts, she is afraid that her family may kill her.

The case pertains to the Khair police station area in Aligarh. In the viral video, the Muslim girl said that her lover’s name is Shaurya Verma and he is a Hindu. She wants to marry Shaurya but her family is against their relationship. After learning about their relationship, they have held her hostage in the house.

Further in the video, the Muslim girl added that she also believes in Hindu Dharma and wants to adopt Hindu Dharma.

She further stated that she has broken all ties with her family and will never back down from her decision. In the video seeking help and protection from UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Police, she also accused her brother of inappropriately touching her and hitting her on the chest. She added that because of these incidents, she does not feel safe in her home and is afraid that she may be killed.

थाना प्रभारी खैर को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) September 15, 2024

The Aligarh Police have taken cognizance of the viral video and have assured that they are providing adequate security to the interfaith couple.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Khair CO Varun Singh said that both the girl and the boy are adults and they want to marry each other. Both of them will do court marriage, 2 days later. The police will provide them with full support.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl has made another video in this matter in which she said that she has no problem with her family.

The CO informed that the victim has also spoken to her family and says that there is no problem with her family now. But the Police will keep an eye on the matter and provide them with security.