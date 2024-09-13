On Friday (13th September), the Supreme Court of India granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection to the liquor policy scam case.

The development came more than three months after he surrendered to the authorities at the Tihar jail. The court noted that the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister was valid and that there was no illegality on the part of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail after the apex court noted that the trial is unlikely to be completed in the immediate future. On the other hand, the CBI had opposed the bail application, citing the possibility of tampering with evidence.

The central agency demanded that the case be heard by the trial court. It must be mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal did not stand trial in the lower court and had directly approached the Delhi High Court.

In the end, the Supreme Court ruled that Arvind Kejriwal satisfied all conditions required to secure bail. The Delhi CM has however been directed to appear before the trial court, surrender his passport and refrain from making public statements about the case.

This comes as a setback, given that Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders were planning to use the Delhi liquor policy case for their political vendetta ahead of the Haryana and Delhi elections.

Kejriwal has also been barred from leaving the country. All restrictions that were imposed on him while being granted interim bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case continue to him.

Having said that, no conditions have been imposed that can prevent Kejriwal for taking over the position of the Delhi Chief Minister.

Delhi Liquor policy scam case

At the heart of the controversy is the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022, which has been explained in 10 simple points.