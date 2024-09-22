Sunday, September 22, 2024
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu pledges temple cleansing across state after Tirupati Laddu controversy, criticises YSRCP

Accusing the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of being responsible for the controversy, CM Naidu stated that the party not only committed the crime but also engaged in diversionary politics.

OpIndia Staff
CM Naidu announced temple cleansing across state following animal fat was found in ghee supplied for Laddu Prasadam in Tirupati Temple
CM Chandrababu Naidu announced temple cleansing across state following animal fat was found in ghee supplied for Laddu Prasadam in Tirupati Temple. (Image: Star of mysore/ET)
On 21st September, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state government would begin a cleansing process for all temples in the state. The announcement came amidst the ongoing Tirupati Laddu controversy, where animal fat like fish oil, beef fat and pig fat was found as an adulterant in the ghee supplied to the temple for Laddus.

Speaking to the media at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office, CM Naidu said that decisions regarding necessary steps and their implementation are in progress. He added, “A decision will be made soon after consultations with Jeer Swamy, Kanchi Swamy, and other religious leaders in response to the Tirupati Laddoo controversy.” He reaffirmed that his government is committed to respect religious sentiments and vowed to take appropriate actions after consulting religious leaders.

Accusing the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of being responsible for the controversy, CM Naidu stated that the party not only committed the crime but also engaged in diversionary politics.

He remarked, “How is it possible to get a kilogram of cow ghee at Rs 320?” and added that while making such decisions, the administration should have been careful, as Tirupati Temple is a world-famous sacred pilgrimage centre.

Tirupati Laddu Prasadam controversy

On 18 September Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration of using animal fat in making laddus served at the renowned Hindu temple during his address at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislative party meeting. “They (YSRC government) not only provided substandard food to the devotees, such as Anna Prasadam in Tirumala, but also used inferior quality ingredients to make Prasadam, which is offered to Lord Venkateswara. Instead of using pure ghee, they used animal fat,” he charged.

The chief minister further added, “Today, we are using pure ghee and cleansed the system in the temple. Quality of Prasadam and food have improved and steps are being taken to make further improvements.” His statement was eventually validated by the test findings. The conclusions drawn by the report revealed that there were residues of animal fat in the ghee used to prepare iconic Tirupati laddu prasadam. Furthermore, ingredients like soybean, sunflower, olive, rapeseed, linseed, wheat germ, maize germ, cotton seed, coconut, palm kernel fat, and palm oil were also used in making the laddus.

After that, a laboratory report emerged, which showed that ghee used by the Tirupati temple contained beef fat, pig fat, fish oil, and various types of plant-based oil, and the content of dairy fat was very low. The test was conducted by National Dairy Development Board’s “Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food” (CALF) laboratory on behalf of Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanam. TTD had decided to test the ghee after receiving multiple complaints about the deteriorating quality and taste of its famous laddus.

TTD has already started blacklisting the suppliers of ghee after the report came out.

