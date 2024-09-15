As Bangladesh is gravitating toward its arch-nemesis Pakistan, anti-India sentiments are on the rise after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government. New forces are emerging in Bangladesh calling for friendship with Pakistan and enmity with India. Amit this, a Professor at Dhaka University has now called for a Nuclear Treaty with Pakistan to deter India, a nation that played the pivotal role in the birth of Bangladesh.

“We have to develop a Nuclear Treaty with Pakistan. Pakistan is the most reliable and trustworthy security ally of Bangladesh. This is exactly what the Indians don't want us to believe.”



~ Professor Shahiduzzaman, Dhaka University while addressing military officers at a seminar pic.twitter.com/gfAeZrTJcj — Fidato (@tequieremos) September 14, 2024

Spewing hatred against India, Dhaka University Professor Shahiduzzaman said, ‘To change India’s habitual perception, the right answer would be for us to become a nuclear-capable, Nuclearisation of Bangladesh. Being nuclear nuclear-capable does not mean that we should become a nuclear power. By nuclear-capable, I mean that we should enter into a nuclear treaty with our former rival Pakistan.’

He said that without the technical assistance of Pakistan, India can’t be deterred. Professor Shahiduzzaman added, “Pakistan has always been Bangladesh’s most trusted security partner. But the Indians don’t want us to believe this. The Awami League wants us not to believe this. But this is the truth. Bangladesh should tilt towards Pakistan.”

BANGLADESH: Professor Shahiduzzaman of Dhaka University wants a Nuclear Treaty with Pakistan to counter India. pic.twitter.com/oAO7ksyKcw — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) September 15, 2024

He further added, “The Pakistanis have a jealous heart. They don’t want us to apologize. But they also don’t want us to stay with India. They are ready to do anything to protect us from India.”

Professor Shahiduzzaman also talked about acquiring nuclear missiles from Pakistan and deploying them along the border with India. He said that placing Pakistan’s Ghauri short-range missiles along North Bengal and in Chittagong Hill Tracts will have a deterrent effect on India.

He alleged that India wants to capture parts of Bangladesh and make it a part of the northeastern states, and the help of Pakistan in terms of a nuclear treaty and acquiring Pakistani missiles is needed to prevent this.

He made these remarks while addressing military officials at a seminar organised by retired military officers. During his address, while he dubbed Pakistan as a “reliable and trustworthy security ally of Bangladesh”, he called India a “big threat”.

The Dhaka Professor is notorious for making pro-Jamaat-e-Islami remarks.

‘Want good relations with India’: Bangladeshi Interim Government

Recently, Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor of the Interim government, Mohammad Yunus said that his country is keen to have good relations with India and other neighbouring countries adding that it should be on the basis of “fairness and equality”.

In his televised address, Yunus said that after taking oath as the head of the administration, leaders of several countries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, had called him to congratulate him. He had said, “We want good relations with India and other neighbouring countries, but these relations should be on the basis of fairness and equality.”

Earlier in the day, OpIndia pointed out how 53 years after fighting against the massacre of Bengali-speakers by Urdu-imposing Pakistan army, Islamists in Bangladesh have been pulling it towards Pakistan. As part of this scheme, they recently commemorated Jinnah’s 76th death anniversary with Urdu songs, poetry and musical performances at the National press club in Dhaka, this happened for the first time in the history of Bangladesh.

Pakistan would not have been created without Jinnah, and without Pakistan, ‘Bangladesh too would not exist,‘ Islamist Speakers said during the event. Speakers also hailed Jinnah and dubbed him the creator and father of Bangladesh.

For those unversed, Bangladesh (once East Pakistan) fought a blood-drenched Liberation war against Urdu-imposing Jinnah’s forces with the Bangla pride acting as the central pillar of its Independence movement.

However, it is pertinent to note that ever since regressive and Islamist forces like Jamaat-e-Islami gained control of the country after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina govt, the nation of Bengali speakers has been gravitating back to the language it had detested for centuries – Urdu. It is also aggressively pushing to rekindle its “brotherhood” with Pakistan, thus besmirching the very existence of their country, massacre of their Bengali-speaking ancestors, and Independence movement.