On 4th September, the body of advocate Mohini Tomar was recovered from Hazara Canal near Rekhpur Minor in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. Mohini had gone missing from the district court gate on 3rd September. The incident sent shockwaves through the region. Her husband filed a complaint, leading to an investigation. As the matter unfolded, it was found that fellow advocates were behind Mohini’s murder. Four suspects have been arrested by the police, including Haider Mustafa and Salman Mustafa.

Escalation from a cricket match dispute

During questioning, police found that the roots of Advocate Mohini’s murder were traced back to a seemingly trivial dispute during a cricket match in Soronji, Kasganj, that took place around two months ago. During that match, an altercation broke out between two of the accused, Haider and Salman, and a local youth named Shivshankar. After Haider and Salman’s team lost the match, they verbally abused Shivshankar. Later, on 30th July, they encountered him in the court premises during a case hearing, where they physically assaulted Shivshankar.

Advocate Mohini Tomar was representing Shivshankar in the case. She persisted in taking the matter to the High Court despite the threats. When she refused to back down, she was kidnapped, killed, and thrown into the canal. Her husband, Brijendra Tomar, mentioned in his complaint that Mohini had been receiving continuous threats from the accused, who were pressurising her to withdraw the case and settle the matter out of court. However, Mohini ignored the threats, leading the accused to allegedly orchestrate her abduction and murder.

Content of the FIR

Based on Mohini’s husband’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 140(1), 103(1), 61(2), and 238 of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS) against advocates Mustafa Kamil, Asad Mustafa, Haider Mustafa, Salman, Keshav Mishra, and advocate Munazir Rafi.

In his complaint, Brijendra detailed the events leading up to her murder. He said that on 3rd September, around 2 PM, he dropped his wife outside the main gate of the Kasganj District Court. Soon after that, individuals identified as Mustafa Kamil, his son Asad Mustafa, Haider Mustafa, and Salman, along with Munajir Rafi and Keshav Mishra, conspired to abduct Mohini. He stated that all of them practice law at the same court. They orchestrated a plan to lure Mohini outside the court gate and subsequently kidnapped her. Later, they killed her at an undisclosed location.

He further added that Mohini’s body was recovered from Hazara Canal near Rekhpur Bridge on the evening of 4th September. He and Mohini’s sister Rajni were called to identify the body at the Kasganj mortuary. He mentioned that Mohini had been visibly distressed for 20-25 days before the murder. When he asked about the reason, she revealed the threats she had been receiving of dire consequences for opposing the bail of Mustafa Kamil’s sons in court. She was frequently harassed and threatened by the accused within the court premises and feared for her safety.

He emphasised that Mohini had previously opposed the bail of Munajir Rafi in the 2018 Chandan Gupta murder case, where she was representing the victim’s side. The case is still ongoing.

Police action in the matter

On 4th September, Mohini’s partially clothed body was recovered from Hazara Canal. There were signs of physical assault, confirming it was a murder case. Following the recovery of the body, protests broke out across the district. Police acted swiftly in the matter and arrested four accused from their homes in Soron’s Bada Bazaar area. They were sent to 10-day police remand. Two of the suspects, Munajir Rafi and Keshav Mishra, were arrested later.

There has been a strong reaction from the legal fraternity over Mohini’s murder. Lawyers blocked the Kasganj-Bareilly highway, demanding swift justice. They refused the police’s request to disperse and vowed to continue their protests until all suspects are apprehended and prosecuted. They have also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of the deceased and a government job for one of her family members.