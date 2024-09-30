Monday, September 30, 2024
HomeNews Reports“If you are a Muslim, why don’t you use your name?”: BJP leader questions...
News Reports
Updated:

“If you are a Muslim, why don’t you use your name?”: BJP leader questions Muslim shopkeepers in Delhi for keeping misleading names, video goes viral

“If you are a Muslim, then why have you written Tomar, listen to me, your name is Altamas, a Muslim name, get it written tomorrow. You are working in a Hindu colony, you should at least write your Muslim name. If you don't write it, your shop will be closed and sealed,” Negi said in the viral video.

OpIndia Staff
(Images taken from viral video)
5

In Delhi, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Singh Negi alias Ravi Negi warned the shopkeepers in the Patparganj area to mention their real names on the boards or banners of their shops. In a viral video, the BJP leader is seen asking a Muslim shopkeeper named Altamas Tomar to write his full name on the board to ensure that the customers are aware of who they are buying goods from.

“If you are a Muslim, then why have you written Tomar, listen to me, your name is Altamas, a Muslim name, get it written tomorrow. You are working in a Hindu colony, you should at least write your Muslim name. If you don’t write it, your shop will be closed and sealed,” Negi said.

Similarly, Negi warned another shopkeeper Mohammad Ayan who runs ‘Raval Dairy’ in Patparganj to write his real Muslim name on the shop’s nameboard. “Why are you deceiving the Hindu population? Do we have any fight with you? You have written Rawal, the name is Mohammad Ayan,” Negi said.

Taking to X, Ravinder Negi said: “Tomar Dairy in the Mandavali ward of Patparganj assembly constituency has a Hindu name but its real name is a Muslim name, and we said that you should keep your real name, why are you playing with the Hindus by keeping a Hindu name, we will not allow any such shop to run in Patparganj assembly constituency which is keeping a Hindu name but is a Muslim.”

This comes days after the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh followed the footsteps of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh and issued an order related to the mandatory display of outlet owner’s details during a joint meeting with the Public Works Urban Development and Municipal Corporation, adding that every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification.

This came right after the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh recently directed that the name and address of operators, proprietors, and managers should be mandatorily displayed at all food centres. CM Yogi also directed that chefs and waiters should wear masks and gloves, besides making the installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants mandatory.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Another protest rocks Himachal Pradesh, protesting Hindu groups demand the demolition of an “illegal” mosque in Kullu, Muslim body denies claims

OpIndia Staff -
As per the reports, a minor scuffle is reported to have happened between the Hindu protesters and the police. This is as the protesters of the 'Hindu Dharam Jagaran Yatra' marched from Hanuman temple to Akhara Mosque amid tight security.
News Reports

Adani Foundation clarifies that transfer process of Mount Carmel School in Chandrapur adhered to all required protocols & approvals from CBSE and state govt

OpIndia Staff -
In their official statement, Adani Group said, " The transfer of management of Mount Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, owned by ACC Ltd was initiated as per the wishes and decisions of the Carmel Education Society to discontinue managing the school."

3 Adani Group firms join the World Economic Forum to advance global decarbonisation initiative

Odisha: Nabeel Abdul Mubin Shaikh arrested for duping 189 Muslims over Mecca Umrah pilgrimage

Maharashtra government grants cows the status of ‘Rajya Mata Gaumata’, cites its cultural importance

UP: Arsh and Junaid take a 5-year-old boy from his home to a nearby field and gang-rape him, bystanders Rizwan and Alfez shoot videos

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com